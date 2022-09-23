Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Uniform Watch: Saints at Panthers | 2022 NFL Week 3

New Orleans to wear black jerseys and gold pants for Week 3 against Carolina

Sep 23, 2022 at 01:27 PM
New Orleans Saints

Following a hard-fought 20-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints go on the road for two weeks, starting with finishing out the first half of their 2022 NFC South slate with a September 25 matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. CT for a contest that will be regionally televised on FOX.

New Orleans will close out the first half its division slate against Carolina after splitting the season series against the Panthers in 2021 with each team claiming a victory at their home stadium. This will be the first of two matchups against Carolina with the Saints and Panthers closing their regular season in Week 18 at the Caesars Superdome.

FULL GAME PREVIEW: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS AT CAROLINA PANTHERS

