New Orleans Saints defense turns attention to Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield

Since being drafted by Cleveland in 2018, Mayfield has started 61 of the 62 games he has played and completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 14,505 yards and 94 touchdowns, with 57 interceptions and 140 sacks. He led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 and in two games this season with the Panthers, Mayfield has completed 30 o 56 passes for 380 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception, and six sacks.

"We've got a couple of regular-season games to go off of, and there was a significant amount of preseason snaps that we were able to see (of Mayfield in Carolina's offense)," Saints Coach Dennis Allen said. "A little bit different, in that we've got a little bit more information. But yet, we've got to prepare for what we see on tape and prepare for the scheme and then be able to react to anything they may try to do differently.

"He's a guy that's got a lot of moxie. A guy that can really create some things with his feet. He's a guy that's got some athletic ability, they run some of the zone-read stuff with him, which makes it a challenge. Some of the RPO (run-pass option) game. Another athletic quarterback that creates some challenges with his feet, too.

"I think he is able to get the ball out, throw the ball with timing and rhythm and accuracy. And then I think he's also got the ability to extend the play and create some opportunities down the field with some off-schedule throws. He's a tough issue to deal with."