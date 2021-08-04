Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign defensive back Adonis Alexander, place Keith Washington on IR

Aug 04, 2021 at 12:06 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-alexander-adonis-welcome-1920

The New Orleans Saints announced Wednesday, Aug. 4 that they have signed free agent defensive back Adonis Alexander and placed cornerback ﻿Keith Washington Jr.﻿ on the Injured Reserve List. The announcements were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Alexander, 6 feet 3, 205 was originally a sixth round draft pick (supplemental draft) of the Washington Football Team in 2018. He played in nine regular season games for Washington in 2018, posting two tackles on defense and two special teams stops. The Charlotte, N.C., native was signed to the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad late in the 2019 season and spent the 2020 off-season with the club. He also spent the early portion of the 2021 off-season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Related Content

news

Rookie linebacker Pete Werner on fast track with New Orleans Saints

'I think so far he's looked really smart. That's a key strength of his'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign cornerbacks Prince Amukamara, KeiVarae Russell
news

New Orleans Saints sign running back Devonta Freeman

Freeman has played seven seasons in the NFL, six with Falcons
news

Quarterbacks Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill hope to seize opportunity to start for New Orleans Saints

'It's always a great opportunity to have a chance to be one of 32, right?'
news

P.J. Williams, Derrick Kelly made training camp debuts for New Orleans Saints

Receiver Marquez Callaway changes numbers, from 12 to 1
news

New Orleans Saints sign WR Chris Hogan

Eight year NFL veteran joins New Orleans after playing in the Premier Lacrosse League
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Specialists

Saints have competition for starting punter
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Defensive backs

Saints have plenty of experience at position
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Linebackers

Demario Davis leads versatile group of linebackers
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Defensive line

Veteran defensive lineman Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport anchor deep defensive front
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Offensive line

Veteran tackles Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk anchor the unit
Advertising