New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced Wednesday, Aug. 4 that they have signed free agent defensive back Adonis Alexander and placed cornerback ﻿ Keith Washington Jr. ﻿ on the Injured Reserve List. The announcements were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Alexander, 6 feet 3, 205 was originally a sixth round draft pick (supplemental draft) of the Washington Football Team in 2018. He played in nine regular season games for Washington in 2018, posting two tackles on defense and two special teams stops. The Charlotte, N.C., native was signed to the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad late in the 2019 season and spent the 2020 off-season with the club. He also spent the early portion of the 2021 off-season with the San Francisco 49ers.