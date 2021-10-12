New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Johnson, 6-1, 185, was signed following the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears out of Virginia Tech and following the preseason was signed to the team's practice squad after drilling two-of-two field goal attempts and three-of-three PATs in the preseason. The Washington, D.C. native owns the school record with 131 consecutive PATs, perfect throughout his college playing career. From 2017-20, Johnson played in 42 games for the Hokies and drilled 54-of-71 field goal attempts (76.1%) and with the 131 PATs had 293 total points. 17 of his 35 kickoffs sailed through the end zone for touchbacks. As a senior in 2020, Johnson was an All-ACC honorable mention selection as he played in all 11 contests and was 20 for 26 on field goal attempts and a perfect 34 of 34 on PATs, scoring 94 points, while seven of his 12 kickoffs ailed through the end zone for touchbacks.