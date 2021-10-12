Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Oct 12, 2021
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Tuesday that the team has signed kicker ﻿Brian Johnson﻿ off of the Chicago Bears practice squad, re-signed defensive tackle ﻿Christian Ringo﻿, reached injury settlements with kicker ﻿Cody Parkey﻿ and cornerback ﻿Brian Poole﻿ and terminated the contract of cornerback ﻿Desmond Trufant﻿.

Johnson, 6-1, 185, was signed following the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears out of Virginia Tech and following the preseason was signed to the team's practice squad after drilling two-of-two field goal attempts and three-of-three PATs in the preseason. The Washington, D.C. native owns the school record with 131 consecutive PATs, perfect throughout his college playing career. From 2017-20, Johnson played in 42 games for the Hokies and drilled 54-of-71 field goal attempts (76.1%) and with the 131 PATs had 293 total points. 17 of his 35 kickoffs sailed through the end zone for touchbacks. As a senior in 2020, Johnson was an All-ACC honorable mention selection as he played in all 11 contests and was 20 for 26 on field goal attempts and a perfect 34 of 34 on PATs, scoring 94 points, while seven of his 12 kickoffs ailed through the end zone for touchbacks.

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints knew Giants' formula but couldn't prevent critical big plays

'They were an offense that relied on some chunk plays, and then to capitalize on that. And they got that'
New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

Run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar will attend Sunday's game vs. Patriots 
Communication can help remedy protection issues that arose for New Orleans Saints

'Once we struggled to handle a look or two, we just got more of it'
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves, gameday updates

Seven Saints coaches sidelined for Week 2 vs. Carolina
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Aldrick Rosas elevated to active roster
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Former Saints wide receiver rejoins the practice squad
New Orleans Saints defense started, finished strong against Green Bay

'You're trying to defend every blade of grass while you're on the field'
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was different from Day One

Tight-knit extended family in Alabama helped raise Winston for greatness
New Orleans Saints acquire cornerback Bradley Roby from Houston Texans

Roby has recorded 310 total tackles (278 solo), 75 passes defensed, and three interceptions returned for touchdowns in 99 career games
Quarterback Jameis Winston leads new pack into regular season with New Orleans Saints

'It's been more than a year removed for me having the opportunity, and I'm not taking it for granted'
