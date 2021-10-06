New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent K ﻿Cody Parkey﻿, signed DE ﻿Jalyn Holmes﻿ to the active roster off the practice squad, signed DB ﻿Bryce Thompson﻿ to the practice squad and terminated the contract of K ﻿Aldrick Rosas﻿. C ﻿Austin Reiter﻿ terminated his practice squad contract (signed to Miami active roster). The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Parkey, 6-0, 188, was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts after the 2014 NFL Draft out of Auburn. The six-year NFL veteran has appeared in 83 regular season games for Philadelphia (2014-15), Cleveland (2016, 2020), Miami (2017), Chicago (2018) and Tennessee (2019), drilling 121-of-143 field goal attempts (84.6%) and 197-of-209 PAT attempts for 560 points. 230 of Parkey's 407 touchbacks have sailed into the end zone for touchbacks. In 2020 for Cleveland, Parkey drilled 19-of-22 field goal attempts (86.4%) in 15 games and he drilled all three field goal attempts and all eight PAT attempts in two postseason contests.