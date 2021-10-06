Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Oct 06, 2021 at 09:41 AM
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent K ﻿Cody Parkey﻿, signed DE ﻿Jalyn Holmes﻿ to the active roster off the practice squad, signed DB ﻿Bryce Thompson﻿ to the practice squad and terminated the contract of K ﻿Aldrick Rosas﻿. C ﻿Austin Reiter﻿ terminated his practice squad contract (signed to Miami active roster). The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Parkey, 6-0, 188, was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts after the 2014 NFL Draft out of Auburn. The six-year NFL veteran has appeared in 83 regular season games for Philadelphia (2014-15), Cleveland (2016, 2020), Miami (2017), Chicago (2018) and Tennessee (2019), drilling 121-of-143 field goal attempts (84.6%) and 197-of-209 PAT attempts for 560 points. 230 of Parkey's 407 touchbacks have sailed into the end zone for touchbacks. In 2020 for Cleveland, Parkey drilled 19-of-22 field goal attempts (86.4%) in 15 games and he drilled all three field goal attempts and all eight PAT attempts in two postseason contests.

Holmes, 6-5, 283, was originally a fourth round draft pick (102nd overall) of the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 out of Ohio State. Including three seasons with the Vikings and one game played for New Orleans this season, Holmes has played in 26 regular season games with nine starts, posting 48 tackles (24 solo), one sack and two passes defensed.

Advertising