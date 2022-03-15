New Orleans Saints add Bob Bicknell, Matt Clapp, and Sterling Moore to coaching staff

Bicknell (pronounced "bick-NELL"), comes to New Orleans with 13 years of National Football League experience in the coaching ranks and 28 years of college and professional coaching experience. The Holliston, Mass. native possesses extensive experience on both the offensive line and at the skill positions.

From 2018-20, Bicknell served as wide receivers coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was instrumental in the development of a pair of young wideouts in Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. Bicknell's tutelage in his first season in Cincinnati in 2018 helped Boyd make a big jump in his third NFL campaign, when he finished with 76 receptions for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns. In each of his three seasons tutoring Boyd, the wideout posted at least 76 receptions. A second round draft pick out of Clemson in 2020, Higgins finished his rookie season under Bicknell's tutelage with 67 receptions for 908 yards and six touchdowns, with his catch total tying a Bengals rookie record at the time.

Bicknell served as wide receivers coach at Baylor University and previously tutored the wideouts under Chip Kelly with the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-15) and San Francisco 49ers (2016). During his Eagles tenure, Bicknell helped guide DeSean Jackson, Jeremy Maclin and Jordan Matthews to career-high receiving yardage and receiving touchdown totals.

From 2010-12, Bicknell was on the Buffalo Bills' coaching staff, serving as tight ends coach from 2010-11 and wide receivers coach in 2012, when he helped Stevie Johnson to his third consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season.

Bicknell broke into the NFL coaching ranks in 2007 with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he initially served as assistant offensive line coach before being promoted to offensive line coach (2008) and then moving to tight ends coach (2009). In 2008, Bicknell helped the Chiefs' offensive line support a powerful running attack that tied for the AFC lead in rushing, at 4.8 yards per carry.

Before joining NFL coaching, Bicknell served as the offensive line coach at Temple University in 2006. Prior to his time at Temple, he spent eight years in NFL Europe (1998-2005), including stints as the offensive coordinator/offensive line coach for the Cologne Centurions (2004-05) and Berlin Thunder (2001-03). During his time in Europe, Bicknell won three consecutive World Bowls as part of the coaching staff of the Thunder (2000-01) and Frankfurt Galaxy (1999). Bicknell began his coaching career at Boston University, where he coached safeties, running backs and linebackers from 1993-97.