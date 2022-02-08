Dennis Allen named head coach of the New Orleans Saints

In 2021, Allen's defensive unit boasted two Pro Bowl selections (defensive end Cameron Jordan and cornerback Marshon Lattimore) and one Associated Press All-Pro selection (linebacker Demario Davis). The Saints defense finished ranked first in the NFL in opponent red zone touchdown percentage (43.5), second in opponent first downs (304) and opponent rushing first downs (84), third in touchdown passes (20), fourth in opponent scoring (19.7 points per game), opponent net yards per play (5.08) and against the run (93.5 yards per game), seventh in total defense (318.2 net yards per game) and eighth in sacks (46) and opponent third down efficiency (37.1 pct.). New Orleans' current streak of 22 regular/season postseason contests without allowing a 100-yard rusher is the longest in the NFL. With 25 takeaways and a plus-seven turnover ratio, Allen's defense played an instrumental role in leading the Saints to their fifth straight winning season. Allen handled Payton's duties in a Dec. 19 9-0 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Payton sidelined due to Covid-19 protocols.

In 2020, the Saints defense boasted one of the league's top units, finishing tied for first in interceptions (18), ranked fourth in opponent net yards per game (310.9) and opponent rushing yards per game (91.3), fifth in opponent net passing yards per game (217.0) and opponent points per game (21.1) and eighth in sacks (45). The 139 road points given by New Orleans were the fewest in the NFL and the third-lowest total by the club since the start of a 16-game regular season schedule in 1978. New Orleans did not allow a 100-yard rusher until Week 14 of the season, marking an NFL record of 55 games (regular season/postseason combined) of not giving up 100 yards to an individual.

The 2019 Saints ranked third in the league in sacks, recording 51 takedowns and finished fourth in run defense at 91.3 yards rushing per game. The sack total was the highest for the Saints since 2001. The 2019 Saints also ranked sixth on third down (34.8 percent) and 11th in total defense (333.1 yards per game). The Saints had two contests where they did not surrender a defensive touchdown for the first time since 2000. Jordan finished with a career-high 15.5 sacks, ranked third in the NFL and tied for the fourth-highest total in franchise history, also earning All-Pro honors. Davis filled up the stat sheet with a team-high 111 tackles, four sacks, one interception and a career-high 12 passes defensed.

In 2018, the Saints boasted the second-best run defense in the NFL, allowing just 80.2 yards per game and 3.6 yards per carry. Allen's defense also collared 49 sacks, which tied for fifth in the league. The New Orleans defense held its opponents to 20 points or less in ten games and had a six-game streak of keeping opponents under 20 for the first time since 2000. Jordan was selected to the Pro Bowl as an AP All-Pro in a season where he posted 12 sacks. Davis, in his first season with the club after signing as an unrestricted free agent, became only the fourth Saint to record 110 tackles and five sacks in a single season. Lattimore led the team with five regular season takeaways and added two more in the NFC Divisional Playoff win over Philadelphia.

In 2017, Allen coordinated a Saints defense that finished third in the league in interceptions (20), tied for seventh in sacks (42) and ranked 10th in opponent points per game (20.4 ppg.) after ranking 31st in 2016. Away from home, New Orleans surrendered only 18.3 points per game, tied for sixth in the NFL, with their 146 road points given up tied for the sixth-lowest total by the club since the start of a 16-game schedule in 1978. Allen oversaw a defense that featured first-team All-Pro Jordan who posted 13 sacks and Lattimore, who led NFL rookies with five interceptions and garnered Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, as both defenders earned Pro Bowl trips. Lattimore was the second rookie under Allen's tutelage to capture league Rookie of the Year honors.