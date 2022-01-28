New Orleans Saints a different franchise from last head coach search

Loomis was right with Payton, and will attempt to be so again with a field of candidates that view New Orleans as a much more desirable destination than it was in '06, when it was coming off three consecutive non-winning seasons (3-13 in '05) and the Hurricane Katrina aftermath.

"There wasn't anybody ringing my phone 16 years ago," he said, smiling. "I was having to ring theirs, and it wasn't always positive when I did get ahold of someone 16 years ago. We've had a lot of outreach, a lot of people interested in coming to New Orleans. It's completely different in terms of how we're perceived."

Loomis said the current Saints aren't in build-from-the-ground-up mode.

"We don't see it as a wholesale culture change, roster change, anything like that," he said. "We've got a lot of good things here. Doesn't mean it can't be improved and built upon, but as Sean said in his press conference, he's leaving with the franchise in a much better place than when he got here."

Among the candidates that will be interviewed is current defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who returned to New Orleans in 2015 after a three-year stint as head coach of the Oakland Raiders. Allen helped transform the Saints' defense from one of the league's worst (29.8 points allowed per game in '15, most in the league) to one of its best (19.7 per game allowed in '21, fourth fewest).