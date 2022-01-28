Sean Payton’s timeline with the Saints

In a 90-minute news conference that was at times reflective, emotional, humorous and poignant, Sean Payton stepped down after 15 seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 25, ending the longest-tenured and most successful run as coach in franchise history.
Payton presided over the NFL's most prolific offense since his arrival, leading the league in net yards per game in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2016, the only six times the Saints have led the league in offense and first in scoring in 2008 and 2009. Ranking in the top 10 offensively for 14 consecutive seasons since Payton arrived in 2006 through 2019, the Saints had the third-longest streak (14 seasons) in the NFL since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.
In team history, the Saints have scored at least 45 points on 26 occasions with 22 of these outputs occurring under Payton's watch. Defensively, New Orleans has finished in the top five three times (2010, 2013 and 2020). He has also sent 68 selections to the Pro Bowl, and he and his staff have earned the honor of coaching the NFC squad following the 2006 and 2017 seasons.
Here's a timeline of Sean Payton's years in New Orleans.