Sean Payton’s timeline with the Saints

Ranking fourth in the NFL both on offense (399.4 ypg.) and defense (305.7 ypg.), New Orleans was one of the league's most balanced clubs as the Saints were the only team to rank in the top five in both categories. The defensive improvement of 134.4 net yards per game from 2012 was the biggest by a club since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. In opponent points per game, after surrendering 28.4 in 2012, the Saints gave up only 19.0 in 2013 as they improved in the league rankings from 31st to fourth. After reaching the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons, Payton led New Orleans to the franchise's first road postseason victory with a 26-24 win at Philadelphia in the Wild Card round. Five players were selected to the Pro Bowl.