New Orleans Saints announce practice squad additions

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with the following players on practice squad contracts it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis: C/G Josh Andrews, DE Taco Charlton, WR Dai'Jean Dixon, DB DaMarcus Fields, DB Vincent Gray, LB Chase Hansen, TE J.P. Holtz, DT Jordan Jackson, TE Lucas Krull, C Nick Martin, WR Kirk Merritt, DT Christian Ringo, LB Nephi Sewell, WR/RS Rashid Shaheed and LB Eric Wilson.
Andrews, 6-2, 298, is a six-year NFL veteran who was signed by New Orleans in the 2022 offseason and competed in training camp and the preseason with the club. Originally signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2014 out of Oregon State, Andrews has appeared in 42 games with four starts at both guard positions for the Eagles (2015-16), Indianapolis Colts (2018-19), New York Jets (2020) and Atlanta Falcons (2021). The Ontario, Calif. native started 32-of-39 games for the Beavers during his college career, including opening all 13 contests as a senior in 2013.
Charlton, 6-6, 270, was originally selected by the Dallas Cwoboys in the first round (28th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Michigan. Charlton has appeared in 55 regular season games with 13 starts for the Cowboys (2017-18), Miami Dolphins (2019), Kansas City Chiefs (2020) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2021), posting career totals of 92 tackles ( 53 solo), 12 stops for loss, 11.5 sacks for a loss of 69 yards, three passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2021, Charlton appeared in 11 games with one start for the Steelers and finished the season with 18 tackles (seven solo), a split sack and a pass defense. In 2019, Charlton recorded a career-high and team-best five sacks for the Miami Dolphins to go with two forced fumbles. Signing with New Orleans in the 2022 offseason, he finished with seven tackles, one sack and one pass defense in the preseason.
Dixon, 6-4, 200, is a New Orleans native who prepped at Edna Karr High School and then enjoyed a standout career at Nicholls State, before signing with the Saints following the 2022 NFL Draft and posting four receptions for 38 yards in the preseason. During his college career for the Colonels, Dixon had 236 receptions for 3,802 yards and 35 touchdowns.
Fields, 6-0, 200, was a five-year letterman for Texas Tech, who played in 55 contests and started a school-record 49 career games in college and ended his Red Raider career with 224 tackles (182 solo), 13.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, four fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles and 45 passes defended before signing with New Orleans after the 2022 NFL Draft. He was ranked second among FBS players at the end of the 2021 season for career passes defended. The Taylor Texas native's 45 passes defended marked the most for a Red Raider over his career dating back to 2000. As a super senior in 2021, he played in 12 games with 11 starts and totaled 50 tackles (41 solo) from his cornerback position, including four that went for a loss and also recorded one fumble recovery and a team‐leading 11 pass breakups, earning second-team All-Big 12 recognition. As a senior in 2020, he played in eight games with six starts in a college season abbreviated by COVID-19 and totaled 31 tackles (28 solo) on the year, including one that went for a loss, to go along with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a team‐leading 11 pass breakups, as he earned conference honorable mention honors in a vote by coaches.
Gray, 6-2, 192, was a four-year letterman for Michigan, where in 35 career games with 21 starts at cornerback, he tallied 91 tackles and added 5.0 tackles for loss, one sack and 16 pass breakups. In 2021, the Rochester Hills, Mich. native was voted by Big Ten Conference media as a third-team selection, when he started all 14 games and registered 46 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and eight pass breakups, setting career-highs in every statistical category as the Wolverines reached the College Football Playoff. In the 2022 preseason for New Orleans, with whom he signed as an undrafted free agent, Gray posted six solo tackles, one stop for loss and one pass defense.
Hansen, 6-3, 230, was originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2019. He has appeared in five regular season games and two postseason games the past three seasons. Hansen recorded one special teams tackle in the 2021 regular season and also had one in the 2020 NFC Wild Card Playoff win over Chicago. The Highland, Utah native was a four-year starter for the Utes, who played in 43 games with 35 starts at both safety and linebacker and finished his college career with 272 tackles, 33.5 stops for loss, eight sacks, six interceptions, 22 passes defensed, five fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles. As a senior in 2018, he was a consensus second-team All-American who started 13 games and finished second on the team with 114 tackles, leading the Pac-12 Conference with 22 stops for loss and added two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown and four passes defensed. In the 2022 preseason, Hansen had five solo tackles, one interception, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.
Holtz, 6-3, 240, is a three-year NFL veteran who signed with New Orleans in the offseason and competed in training camp and the preseason. Originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh in 2016, Holtz has played in 44 games with eight starts for the Washington Commanders (2019) and Chicago Bears (2019-21) and posted seven receptions for 91 yards and 11 special teams stop. In 2021, Holtz played in 13 games for Chicago and recorded four special teams stops.
Jackson, 6-5, 285, was a sixth round (194th overall) draft pick of the Saints in 2022 out of Air Force. The Jacksonville, Fl. native played in 49 total games with37 starts for the Falcons. He finished his college career with 140 tackles (73 solo), 15.5 sacks, 29.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and six pass breakups. His 140 career tackles ranked second among active Falcons and he led all Falcons with 29.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks.
Krull, 6-6, 260, finished his college football career with two seasons at Pittsburgh, after playing two years at Florida (2018-19) and two years (2017-18) as a college baseball pitcher at Jefferson College (Mo.). The Shawnee, Ks. native was selected All-ACC second-team in 2021, when he played in 14 games with 11 starts and compiled 38 receptions for 451 yards and six touchdowns. Krull was selected in the 34th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft by the San Francisco Giants before permanently transitioning to football. He signed with New Orleans after the 2022 NFL Draft and competed in training camp and the preseason.
Martin, 6-4, 295, was a second round selection of the Houston Texans in 2017 out of Notre Dame. The Indianapolis native has appeared in 79 career games with 62 starts. He spent his first four seasons with the Texans (2017-2020) and last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He has also played in four postseason contests, making three starts, during his career. Martin signed with New Orleans at the start of training camp.
Merritt, 6-1, 214, prepped at Destrehan High School and was originally signed by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in 2020. Merritt played in three games for Miami in 2020 (one) and 2021 (two) and had a 13-yard reception in 2021. Signed by New Orleans at the end of the 2021 season, Merritt appeared in three preseason games for the Saints and posted six receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown and brought back two kickoffs for 84 yards, including a 59-yard runback.. Merritt played in all 26 games with 24 starts for the Red Wolves from 2018-19 and recorded 153 receptions for 1,811 yards (11.8 avg.) and 19 TDs, seven carries for 42 yards and 26 kickoff returns for 654 yards (25.2 avg.) and one touchdown. As a senior in 2019, he started all 13 games and finished the season with 70 receptions for 806 yards (11.5 avg.) and 12 touchdowns, two carries for 11 yards and 15 kickoff returns for 415 yards (27.7 avg.) and a touchdown, as he was selected first-team All-Sun Belt.
Ringo, 6-1, 300 was originally a sixth round draft pick (210th overall) of the Green Bay Packers in 2015 out of Louisiana-Lafayette, having most recently spent the 2021 season with the Saints after originally joining the practice squad at midseason in 2020. In four NFL seasons, he's played in 34 games with four starts for four teams, posting career totals of 41 tackles (22 solo), 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2021, Ringo appeared in 14 games with four starts for New Orleans and posted 26 tackles (12 solo), one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The Jackson, Miss. native spent 2022 training camp and preseason with the Arizona Cardinals.
Sewell, 6-0, 226 was a five-year letterman at Nevada (2017-19) and Utah (2020-21), who played safety his first three college seasons before switching to linebacker with the Utes. In five college seasons, the St. George, Utah native played in 44 games and finished with 254 tackles, 22.5 stops for loss, five interceptions, ten passes defensed, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. In 2021, he ranked second on Utah with 89 tackles, racking up 7.5 stops for loss, one interception and a forced fumble. In the 2022 preseason, Sewell led New Orleans with 12 tackles (six solo) and one pass defense.
Shaheed, 6-0, 180, was a five-season letterman at Weber State, who finished his college career as the FCS all-time leader in kickoff return touchdowns with seven before signing with New Orleans after the 2022 NFL Draft. He finished as Weber State's all-time leader in kickoff return average at 29.1 yards per return and had 5,478 all-purpose yards in 53 games. He also recorded 146 catches for 2,164 yards and 18 touchdowns. In 2021, the San Diego, Calif. native, earned multiple first-team All-America honors as a kick returner and punt returner as he had two kickoff return touchdowns. Shaheed also had 39 receptions for 695 yards and four scores at wideout.
Wilson, 6-1, 230, is a five-year NFL veteran who was signed by the Saints after the 2022 NFL Draft. Originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati, the Redford, Mich. native has played in 78 career games with 27 starts for the Vikings, Eagles and Texans, recording 278 tackles (153 solo), eight sacks, four interceptions, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 23 special teams stops, one blocked punt and one blocked PAT. In 2021 in 14 games, split between the Eagles and Texans, Wilson recorded 44 tackles (19 solo), one interception, one pass defense and on coverage stop. In the 2022 preseason, he posted ten tackles (eight solo), one pass defense, one forced fumble and one assisted special teams stop.
