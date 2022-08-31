New Orleans Saints announce practice squad additions

Fields, 6-0, 200, was a five-year letterman for Texas Tech, who played in 55 contests and started a school-record 49 career games in college and ended his Red Raider career with 224 tackles (182 solo), 13.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, four fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles and 45 passes defended before signing with New Orleans after the 2022 NFL Draft. He was ranked second among FBS players at the end of the 2021 season for career passes defended. The Taylor Texas native's 45 passes defended marked the most for a Red Raider over his career dating back to 2000. As a super senior in 2021, he played in 12 games with 11 starts and totaled 50 tackles (41 solo) from his cornerback position, including four that went for a loss and also recorded one fumble recovery and a team‐leading 11 pass breakups, earning second-team All-Big 12 recognition. As a senior in 2020, he played in eight games with six starts in a college season abbreviated by COVID-19 and totaled 31 tackles (28 solo) on the year, including one that went for a loss, to go along with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a team‐leading 11 pass breakups, as he earned conference honorable mention honors in a vote by coaches.