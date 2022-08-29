Dennis Allen prepared for first cutdown day as New Orleans Saints head coach

PENNING UPDATE: Allen offered no specificity regarding the foot injury that sidelined rookie left tackle Trevor Penning for the final three quarters of the preseason finale. But Allen did say that Penning suffered a "significant toe injury."

"I think he's doing fine. (But) everybody's got to deal with injuries at times."

DIAL BACK: Allen said that this week, a bit of a bonus week for teams as they prepare for their respective regular-season openers next weekend, will be used partly to regenerate.

"A little bit of it is trying to get our bodies back a little bit," Allen said. "There are still some things we need to work on in terms of just ourselves. As we start to get closer to the end of the week, we'll turn our attention a little bit more to the opener. But we're going to cut back a little bit in terms of the physical activity, ramp up the mental activity a little bit and try to get 'em back."