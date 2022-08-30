Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints trade DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson and 2025 undisclosed draft pick to Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for future considerations in 2023 and 2024

Aug 30, 2022 at 01:08 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-CJ-Gardner-Johnson-1920-083022
Michael C Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / NewOrleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints announced today that the team has traded defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and a 2025 undisclosed draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for future considerations in 2023 and 2024. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Gardner-Johnson, 6-0, 208, is in his fourth NFL season after being selected by New Orleans in the fourth round (105th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida. He's appeared in 43 career regular season games with 31 starts, totaling 157 tackles (118 solo), three sacks, five interceptions, 28 passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and four special teams stops.

In 2021, the Cocoa, Fla. native played in 12 games with 11 starts and posted 46 tackles (32 solo), two sacks, three interceptions and seven passes defensed.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints make roster reductions to 53

NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players on Wednesday at 12 p.m. CT

news

Dennis Allen prepared for first cutdown day as New Orleans Saints head coach

'At the end of the day, we've got a great game but we have a really tough business, and this is part of the tough business part'

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: team gets to 80-man roster

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: team re-signs Derek Schweiger

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team receives Derrick Kelly off waivers

news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston returns to field in limited capacity for joint practice with Green Bay

'We're going to be cautious with that, we're going to make sure that we give him every opportunity to get right'

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs three defensive players

news

New Orleans Saints have five players named to NFL Top 100

Kamara caps off five Saints stars named from 100-51 on Sunday night

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs two defensive backs and a quarterback

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs defensive lineman

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Advertising