New Orleans Saints trade DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson and 2025 undisclosed draft pick to Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for future considerations in 2023 and 2024

The New Orleans Saints announced today that the team has traded defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and a 2025 undisclosed draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for future considerations in 2023 and 2024. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Gardner-Johnson, 6-0, 208, is in his fourth NFL season after being selected by New Orleans in the fourth round (105th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida. He's appeared in 43 career regular season games with 31 starts, totaling 157 tackles (118 solo), three sacks, five interceptions, 28 passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and four special teams stops.