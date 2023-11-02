New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis talks about win over Colts; assistant GM Khai Harley discusses cap management

"He was a good player and was identified early on," Loomis said. "We talked about drafting him late in the draft. Luckily, we had some scouts that had a good relationship with the player and with his agent. (Special teams coordinator) Darren Rizzi and the special teams coaches were involved in that as well, because we really saw him first as a return, receiver second and so I would say we've been pleasantly surprised how quickly he's developed as a receiver and that's a credit to our coaches and Rashid himself."

Loomis discussed the NFL trade deadline that happened Wednesday, Oct. 31. The Saints did not make a move but the Saints general manager said the team had discussions with several other clubs "more in the acquisition area as opposed to trading somebody."

The talks never "got really serious," Loomis said.

Known as a salary cap guru, Harley primarily discussed the NFL salary cap and cap management strategies. Harley said that his job is to not only look at one year, but to project forward as well.

"Look, every dollar you spend is going to be accounted for whether you account for it today, tomorrow, or the next day," Harley said. "That is or at least has been the great equalizer and that's why we have the parity that we have around the league and, you know, there's going to be a certain strategy involved in how you approach it, but everyone has to deal with similar circumstances."

Despite the salary cap limitations, the Saints recently inked four players to extensions - defensive end Cameron Jordan, guard/center Cesar Ruiz, defensive end Carl Granderson and long snapper Zach Wood.

"I think with each one of the players that we were able to reach extensions, obviously we saw a value in them and they saw a value in staying here and the deals we were able to get done," Harley said.

Regarding the Bears, Loomis said the NFC North team has done some "good things" on the season despite its 2-6 record.

"They've also had the misfortune of having their quarterback hurt, having to go to a rookie backup quarterback who's done some good things as well. We'll have our hands full."

With the NFC North teams being a common opponent with the rest of the NFC South, Loomis said there is "a little extra emphasis" on the importance of the game as it can factor into tiebreakers.