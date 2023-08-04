New Orleans Saints sign defensive end Cameron Jordan to a two-year contract extension

The New Orleans Saints have signed defensive end Cameron Jordan to a two-year contract extension, it was announced by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis. With the extension, Jordan is under contract with the Saints for three years through the 2025 season.
The 24th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of California, Jordan is the franchise's all-time sacks leader (115.5) and has recorded 114.5 sacks since 2012, ranked first in the NFL over that period. Overall in 12 seasons, Jordan has appeared in 192 regular season games with 191 starts, only missing one contest in 2021 due to Covid-19 protocols and one in 2022 due to injury. He's posted career totals of 732 stops (459 solo), 115.5 quarterback takedowns to rank 23rd all-time in NFL record books, two interceptions, 60 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. Jordan's also appeared in 11 (10 starts) career postseason games, tallying 42 tackles (32 solo), 5.5 sacks and five passes defensed, the club's all-time leader in takedowns in the playoffs. Jordan has been selected as a defensive team captain for the last eight seasons and to eight Pro Bowls, the most by a defensive player in club history. Jordan has been an Associated Press All-Pro selection three times and was selected as a member of the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame selectors.
Jordan opened up 16 games in 2022 and led the defensive line with 66 tackles (40 solo), a club-best 8.5 sacks for a loss of 67.5 yards, 13 stops for loss, 13 quarterback hits, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles, as he was named to the Pro Bowl games for the sixth consecutive time. In the team's Week 17 win at Philadelphia, Jordan finished with five solo tackles, a season-high three sacks for a loss of 16 yards and one forced fumble, as he surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson as the team's leader in quarterback takedowns. The performance also was the 27th career multi-sack game of his career, tying him for first place in club record books with Jackson. In 2022, Jordan became only the third player since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 to record at least 7.5 sacks in 11 straight seasons. He led the team in takedowns for the second straight season and ninth time in 12 campaigns.
The son of 13-year NFL veteran Steve Jordan, the Chandler, Ariz., native has been one of the club's most active players in the community since coming to the Saints, participating in several community initiatives on virtually every off-day during the season, taking particular interest in the physical and mental development of youth, emphasis on education and the building of law enforcement-community relationships. In 2017 and 2021, he was selected as the team's "Man of the Year" and was the club nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
