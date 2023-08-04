New Orleans Saints sign defensive end Cameron Jordan to a two-year contract extension

The 24th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of California, Jordan is the franchise's all-time sacks leader (115.5) and has recorded 114.5 sacks since 2012, ranked first in the NFL over that period. Overall in 12 seasons, Jordan has appeared in 192 regular season games with 191 starts, only missing one contest in 2021 due to Covid-19 protocols and one in 2022 due to injury. He's posted career totals of 732 stops (459 solo), 115.5 quarterback takedowns to rank 23rd all-time in NFL record books, two interceptions, 60 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. Jordan's also appeared in 11 (10 starts) career postseason games, tallying 42 tackles (32 solo), 5.5 sacks and five passes defensed, the club's all-time leader in takedowns in the playoffs. Jordan has been selected as a defensive team captain for the last eight seasons and to eight Pro Bowls, the most by a defensive player in club history. Jordan has been an Associated Press All-Pro selection three times and was selected as a member of the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame selectors.