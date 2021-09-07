Receiver Marquez Callaway enters second season as pivotal player for New Orleans Saints

The belief wasn't shaky, but the sympathy jumped a notch when Marquez went undrafted after catching 30 passes for 635 yards and six touchdowns as a senior at Tennessee.

"I was a nervous wreck," Maureen Callaway said of the NFL Draft, 'And he was like, 'Mama, it's OK, it's OK.' He was in Tennessee, and we were in Georgia and we were calling him on the phone, 'Marquez, did they call? Did they call?' 'No, mother.'

"He was very cool, I was nervous. And then when he didn't get drafted, my heart just broke for him. He said, 'It's OK mama. I already have a backup plan.' He was very cool, and his demeanor is what it is. We get excited about things and he's just very cool and calm about it."

"Notice how she said he was saying, 'No, mother,' " Antonio said, laughing. "Because she was calling. I told her, 'If he's not worried about it, I'm not worried about it.'"

Marquez Callaway is smiling. He doesn't at all appear to be worried about that, or much of anything else. He looks like a man who knows, and the people closest to him know, too.