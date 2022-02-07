Defensive back Malcolm Jenkins remains as consistent as ever | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints defensive back Malcolm Jenkins 2021 season analysis:
Malcolm Jenkins played 16 of a possible 17 games in 2021, and he remained as consistent as ever. In those games, Jenkins had 79 total tackles, including 53 solo, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, and 1 interception that he returned for a touchdown. The Ohio State product was also named the Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award honoree by the Big Ten Conference.
New Orleans Saints DB Malcolm Jenkins' best game of the 2021 season:
Jenkins had his best game in Week 3, where he was able to show his veteran skills to a rookie Mac Jones of the Patriots. In the game, he had 7 total tackles (5 were solo) as well as one interception that he returned 34 yards to the house. Jenkins showed that he still had it early on in the season, and he never looked back.
New Orleans Saints DB Malcolm Jenkins' best quote from the 2021 season:
"I think we're finding out that we are the strength of our team. And we're going to have to play big in order for our team to have success. That's just the identity and the formula that seems to be working for us. We're real stingy on defense, we take the ball away, we give our offense opportunities. Then when we get our special teams contributing as well like they have. We're going to be hard to beat. We think the heart of our team is going to be is on our defense." Safety Malcolm Jenkins
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins in action during the 2021 NFL season.