New Orleans Saints sign DB Shemar Jean-Charles to practice squad

Jean-Charles (pronounced John Charles), 5-10, 184, was originally a fifth round draft pick (178th overall) of the Green Bay Packers in 2021 out of Appalachian State. The Miami, Fla. native has played in 25 career regular season games for the Packers (2021-22) and San Francisco 49ers (2023) and has recorded three solo tackles and 12 special teams stops. In five games for the 49ers in 2023, he has posted one solo defensive stop and three coverage tackles. In college, Jean-Charles played in 50 games with 25 starts, registering 97 tackles, 33 passes defensed, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.