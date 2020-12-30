Left tackle Terron Armstead lays down dominant performance, looks to build off it as New Orleans Saints gear up for playoffs

The eight-year veteran said that the real-time adrenaline rush that accompanied his performance was fuel for the entire offensive line.

"It's great. It's great," he said. "That energy. We feed off that energy so however we can create that and keep that going, and momentum, that's huge for us. That's something that I always try to bring – try to bring that energy, that excitement, having fun out there, really. It's a game, so we're out there trying to have the most fun and it's always fun when you're winning."

Part of winning, though, is friendly competition among linemates.

"It's just always a great feeling when your running back comes off your block – I'm not going to sugarcoat that at all," Armstead said. "Being the one that, the running back hits right where you just displaced a guy, that's a great feeling for sure.