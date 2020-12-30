Saints at Panthers 2020 Week 17 Preview

Saints vs. Panthers | Week 17 Matchup
With their chances to be the NFC's number one seed in the postseason still alive, the New Orleans Saints (11-4) will travel to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers (5-10) in the regular season finale for both clubs at Bank of America Stadium. The contest with a 3:25 p.m. kickoff will be regionally televised on FOX.
The Saints are coming off of a dominating 52-33 nationally televised Christmas day victory over the Minnesota Vikings, where the ground game took charge with 264 yards rushing. Running back Alvin Kamara put forth one of the most dominating individual performances of 2020, as he carried 22 times for 155 yards (7.0 avg.) with six touchdowns, adding three receptions for 17 yards. Kamara, who had just been selected to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl the prior Monday, tied the National Football League record for total touchdowns and rushing touchdowns, while setting career-highs in carries and rushing yardage. A stout offensive line blocked for the seventh-most rushing yards in a contest in club record books. A stout offensive line blocked for the seventh-most rushing yards in a Saints game, spurred a franchise-record seven touchdowns on the ground and did not allow quarterback Drew Brees to be sacked once as the signal-caller, became the first player in NFL history to reach 80,000 career passing yards. Completing 19-of-26 throws for 311 yards. Brees' top two targets in the passing game were wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who led the team in catches and yards (four grabs for 83 yards) and tight end Jared Cook, who posted three grabs for 82 yards.
In winning the time of possession battle 36:47-23:13, New Orleans' bruising rushing attack was complemented by a defense that made timely third down stops, two key sacks and forced fumbles and solid performances by its leaders. After Vikings running back Dalvin Cook carried nine times for 51 yards (5.7 avg.) in the first half, he just managed six carries for 22 yards (3.7 avg.) in the final two quarters as the Saints run defense tightened up. The defense's veteran leadership came through against an offense known for explosive plays. Linebacker Demario Davis led the Saints with eight tackles (six solo), increasing his club-best total to 114 stops. Safety Malcolm Jenkins posted seven stops, a split sack with defensive tackle David Onyemata and one forced fumble. Defensive tackle Cameron Jordan recorded the 100th sack (regular season and postseason combined) of his career on a fourth quarter play that resulted in a forced fumble and 11-yard loss.
New Orleans will face an opportunistic Carolina team that kept the Washington Football team from clinching the NFC East with a 20-13 win at FedEx Field, behind 197 yards passing from former Saints signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater and an opportunistic performance on defense and special teams. 5-0 in the division, New Orleans will look to become the first team to finish 6-0 in the NFL South on Sunday in their quest for the top seed.
Saints vs. Panthers | Week 17 Broadcast Information
- TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
- NATIONAL RADIO: Compass Media Networks – Chris Carrino (play-by-play) and Brian Baldinger (color analyst)
- LOCAL RADIO: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM) – Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst)
- SPANISH LANGUAGE RADIO: KGLA (830 AM and 105.7 FM) – Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
Carolina Panthers | Top Stats in Week 16
- Teddy Bridgewater: 19/28 for 197 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT
- Curtis Samuel: 5 receptions for 106 yards + 7 carries for 52 yards
- Mike Davis: 14 carries for 28 yards and 1 TD
New Orleans Saints | Top Stats in Week 16
- Drew Brees: 19/26 for 311 yards
- Alvin Kamara: 22 carries for 155 yards and 6 TD + 3 receptions for 17 yards
- Emmanuel Sanders: 4 catches for 83 yards
Carolina Panthers | Week 16 Recap vs. Washington Football Team
from panthers.com
CHARLOTTE – The Panthers aren't playing for draft position. And for a change, they stitched together enough moments of competence to win a football game.
Carolina made Washington wait for a chance to clinch the NFC East title with a 20-13 road win.
Saints vs Panthers | Series History
The Panthers initially entered the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1995 and since then, with New Orleans leading the regular season series 26-25, with the Saints picking up the 2017 NFC Wild Card showdown at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995-2001 and the rivalry's continued in the NFC South since 2002. The Saints have a 12-13 road record against the Panthers. Of the 51 regular season games in the series, 25 have been decided by eight points or less, with New Orleans winning 13. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02.
In the 51 regular season games of the series there has been:
- 1,142 points scored by New Orleans, 1,121 allowed.
- A five-game New Orleans winning streak from 2000-02.
- A four-game New Orleans winning streak in games
- played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome from 1998-2001.
- 25 games decided by double-digits.
- Six games decided by 21 or more points.
- 24 games decided by eight points or less.
- One 32-point win by New Orleans in last season's regular season finale.
- A 32-point loss by New Orleans.
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
Saints vs Panthers | Statistical Comparison from 2020
|Saints
|Panthers
|Record
|11-4
|3-8-1
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|29.9 (4)
|22.9 (23)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|22.0 (9)
|24.6 (18)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|378.4 (9)
|351.5 (20)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|140.6 (7)
|108.7 (20)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|237.8 (19)
|242.8 (17)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|310.3 (3)
|360.9 (18)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|95.2 (4)
|118.7 (16)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|215.1 (6)
|242.3 (17)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|25.4 (6)
|25.5 (5)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|10.2 (8)
|5.7 (27)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+4 (9t)
|+6 (7t)
|Penalties
|94
|97
|Penalty Yards
|974
|747
|Opp. Penalties
|63
|81
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|512
|682
Saints vs Panthers | Connections
Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater played for Saints from 2018-19. In 2019, Bridgewater started a five-game stretch from Weeks Three-Eight, where he and the Saints won all five of his starts. Bridgewater, Saints center/guard Nick Easton and running back Latavius Murray were teammates in Minnesota in 2017. Defensive Tackle Sheldon Rankins and Bridgewater and Carolina guard John Miller were also college teammates at Louisville. Murray, Easton and Carolina wide receiver Brandon Zyslstra were teammates in Minnesota in 2018.
New Orleans safety D.J. Swearinger Sr. prepped at Greenwood (S.C.) HS and played at South Carolina. Swearinger and Panthers S Tre Boston were teammates with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.
Carolina defensive end Marquis Haynes played at the University of Mississippi.
New Orleans linebacker Alex Anzalone and Panthers quarterback Will Grier were teammates at the University of Florida.
Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady served as an offensive assistant in New Orleans from 2017-18. Brady also served as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Louisiana State University in 2019 for the College Football Playoff National Champions. Brady also played wide receiver at William and Mary when Saints Assistant Offensive Line Coach/Running Game Brendan Nugent served on their offensive coaching staff...Saints tight end Jared Cook played at the University of South Carolina from 2005-07.
New Orleans defensive tackle Shy Tuttle prepped at North Davidson (Welcome, N.C.) HS.
New Orleans Defensive Line Coach Ryan Nielsen served as defensive line coach/recruiting/run game coordinator at North Carolina State from 2013-16, serving on the same Wolfpack coaching staff with Panthers wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson the first two seasons. Nielsen and Jackson served on the same coaching staff at Northern Illinois in 2012.
Saints Wide Receivers Coach Ronald Curry was a four-year starter at quarterback at the University of North Carolina and also was the starting point guard on the school's 1998-99 and 2000-01 basketball teams.
New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel were also teammates at Ohio State. Nugent and Carolina Defensive Line Coach Mike Phair served on the same Chicago staff in 2013. Nugent also served on the same Montreal Alouettes (2012) and Bears (2013-14) offensive staffs with Panthers Offensive Line Coach Pat Meyer...Saints Senior Def. Asst. Peter Giunta and Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule served on the same New York Giants coaching staff in 2012.
Carolina tight end Chris Manhertz played for the Saints from 2015-16...Saints guard/tackle Derrick Kelly and Panthers defensive end Brian Burns were college teammates at Florida State.
Saints linebacker Demario Davis and Panthers linebacker Julian Stanford were teammates with the New York Jets in 2015 and 2017 and Davis played with Carolina wide receiver Robby Anderson and safety Juston Burris with the Jets in 2017.
New Orleans defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Panthers linebacker Adarius Taylor were college teammates at Florida Atlantic in 2013.
New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington and Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson were college teammates at the University of Washington. Swearinger and Panthers running back Mike Davis were college teammates with the Gamecocks. Saints Special Teams Assistant Michael Wilhoite played with Davis in San Francisco from 2015-16 and in Seattle in 2017.
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins and Panthers cornerback Rasul Douglas were teammates with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2017-19.
Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson prepped at Riverdale High School and played at Louisiana State University as a college teammate of New Orleans practice squad center/guard Will Clapp.
Panthers defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton, who played at the University of Mississippi, was on the Saints practice squad from 2017-18 and also was a teammate in New England of Saints defensive tackle Malcom Brown.
Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders played with Panthers defensive tackles Zach Kerr, guard Michael Schofield, center Matt Paradis and tackle Russell Okung in Denver. Janoris Jenkins and Panthers cornerback Corn Elder were teammates in New York in the 2019 preseason.
Panthers defensive back Natrell Jamerson was a fifth round draft pick by the Saints out of the University of Wisconsin in 2018, where he was a college teammate of both Saints linebacker Zack Baun and tackle Ryan Ramczyk.
Saints vs Panthers | Series Fast Facts
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: 32 points, Saints won 42-10, 12/28/19 at Bank of America Stadium
Panthers' Largest Margin of Victory: 32 points, Panthers won 45-13, 1/2/00 at Ericsson Stadium
Current Series Streak: Two-game winning streak for New Orleans, 11/24/19-present Saints' Longest Win Streak: Five games, 10/15/00-11/10/02
Panthers' Longest Win Streak: Four games (twice), 12/18/05-10/7/07 (most recent) and 12/29/02-12/5/04
Most Points by Saints in a Game: 45 points, Saints won 45-17, 1/1/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Most Points by Panthers in a Game: 45 points, Panthers won 45-13, 1/2/00 at Ericsson Stadium
Most Combined Points (Both Teams): 82 points, Panthers won 44-38, 12/30/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: Zero points, Panthers won 13-0, 10/19/97 at Superdome
Fewest Points by Panthers in a Game: Three points, Saints won 34-3, 11/7/10 at Bank of America Stadium
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams): 13 points, Panthers won 13-0, 10/19/97 at Superdome