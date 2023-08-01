Key observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp: Day 6

1. OL vs DL: As we discussed Monday, now that the pads are on at New Orleans Saints training camp, we"ll start to see more drills that aren't possible without full contact. One of those happened in the outside portion of Tuesday's practice and that's the pass rush drill. One-on-one and the task is simple, the defensive lineman is trying to get to the quarterback and the offensive lineman is trying to prevent that. Seems very simple, but the drill is very physical and one of the most anticipated parts of training camp, especially when the joint practices begin in two weeks. It's always interesting to see starters on both lines going up against each other because it is a one-on-one battle and there aren't any bodies in the way to hinder one position or the other. As you go down the individual battles defensive end Carl Granderson continues to be very solid in his ability to get to the quarterback, getting the best of tackle Ryan Ramczyk on a rep. Granderson started to really improve as last season went along and it appears he has picked up this year where last year ended. Defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd also had two wins going against Calvin Throckmorton. On the offensive side, second year left tackle Trevor Penning had two very nice stalemates, one specifically against the aforementioned Granderson, where Penning basically stonewalled him. Penning continues to get reps as the starting left tackle and days like Tuesday are only going to continue to give him more confidence.