New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas using training camp to round back into form after missing most of last three seasons

"I'm learning, just taking the coaching and trusting D.A. (Coach Dennis Allen) and the plan he has in front of me, and then doing more when I can," Thomas said. "You don't always have to do stuff when the cameras are out here and people are watching. You can still go find ways to get better and work on yourself when no one is watching.

"I take pride in that, too, being able to do stuff like that. It's limited, but if you want to get better you've still got to work on your game and work on your craft and work on the little things. I'm always trying to find ways to get better, whether it's taking care of my body off the field or just catching after practice. It's just a lot of nuances that go into it to create the player that I want to be."

"There's a number of guys that we have some planned limited practice days, some planned extra days off," Allen said. "We've got a plan for Mike. I think he's been doing a good job going through that plan and trusting in what we're doing. I think every day you see just a little bit more improvement out of him, more and more confidence and I think it's been good to see."

One method of confidence-building has been to go against Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore often during drills. The two have been battling since their days together at Ohio State – Thomas was drafted in the second round by the Saints in 2016, and Lattimore was the first of the team's two first-round picks the next year.

"It's good on good," Thomas said. "He gets his licks, I get my licks. I've been going against Marshon like eight years, nine years. I'm very grateful for that because it allows you to not do the same things. You have to be locked in. It forces you to pay attention to the details, know your opponent. It's always going to be a competition, it's always going to be a fight.

"He's a tremendous player, I look up to him. I've always said, since I came into the league from the time where it was time to draft the year after, I was like, 'Go get him.' I always believed in Marshon, I always felt like he was the best (defensive back) so I take a lot of pride in going against him. The sky is the limit for him because he still has so much untapped potential.

"Knowing that, and coming off an injury, to be able to come out here and compete with a guy like that, I think that's a blessing in disguise because that will pay off in the long run."

Here's how it pays off: A healthy and available Thomas can transform the Saints' offense, providing the contest-catch machine and chain-mover that will draw attention and provide space for the other offensive weapons.

"We could be tremendous, honestly," Thomas said. "One day at a time, but we see a lot of flashes on film. We've got a tremendous group, a lot of guys that are going to show up and show out.