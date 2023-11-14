Jimmy Graham named to Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Team

New Orleans 2Saints tight end Jimmy Graham has been named to the Reese's Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Team.

Former Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead and running back Darren Sproles were also named members of the team.

Graham had three receptions for 29 yards in his Senior Bowl in 2010. The Saints would go on to draft the tight end from the University of Miami in the third round, 95th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. Graham would set records during his first stint with the Saints from 2010-2014. In five seasons in New Orleans, Graham demolished the franchise's receiving records for tight ends with 386 catches for 4,752 yards with 51 touchdowns. Graham re-signed with the Saints in 2023 returning to the team hr started with. Graham has played in seven games and has one reception for eight yards and a touchdown. Overall, in Saints record books, Graham is ranked second in receiving touchdowns and sixth in total touchdowns, receptions and receiving yards.

Over the course of his 12-year NFL career, Graham has appeared in 191 regular season games with 133 starts, posting 714 receptions for 8,514 yards (11.9 avg.) with 86 touchdowns. In nine postseason contests with six starts for the Saints, Packers and Bears, Graham has posted 31 receptions for 402 yards (13.9 avg.) and five touchdowns.