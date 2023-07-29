New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham finally makes it back home

"Very weird," he said of taking off last season. "Extremely weird, especially after you spend a whole offseason preparing for that, working out and making sure you're in shape for when that moment does come. It was weird being away from the game but also rejuvenating in a way.

"It's interesting to be able to take time off away from it and to realize just how special this place is, how special this game is, how special this league is and how special it is to have the opportunity to play in it. It was a year where I was able to, I really focused on my body for the first time, especially after the knee injury. Now, I'm feeling better than I ever have.

"It feels amazing to be back home. Just really driving up to the facility on Monday brought back beyond a beautiful moment for me. Not only here in this building, but here in the city. I became a man in this city, it meant everything to me to play for this city and so to come back here and to be able to get all those amazing memories, amazing wins, amazing people, amazing fans, is truly special.

"It made me pretty emotional Monday and Tuesday, just to be able to be back here and to be able to put my jersey back on. Words can't describe what it feels like to be gone for that long from something that you love, from the people that you love. So I'm fired up."

Graham, who has the fourth-most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history, admitted that being traded to Seattle was a shock to his system, and something that helped him choose to shut down his media access.

"For me it was pretty shocking, honestly," he said. "I thought I would never leave this place. Obviously, it's a business. This league's a business and I woke up to the part of the business that hurts. So for me, it was very difficult but I did know I was going to a Super Bowl contender and I knew I had the opportunity to possibly make a run at a ring. That's always been a goal for me.

"But at first, yeah, it was very difficult because my connection with (quarterback) Drew (Brees) as an older brother, and all the people in this building, they're family. So for me, a guy that doesn't have a lot of family, it was definitely a difficult time.

"I've always been an emotional player. I think I've always kind of worn my heart on my sleeve. After leaving here, I basically stopped doing interviews. That was kind of one of the reasons – I didn't really have a lot to say that was positive.