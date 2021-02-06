New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Terron Armstead

Terron Armstead 2020 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle and team captain Terron Armstead earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod in 2020. Armstead participated in 100 percent of snaps in 11 contests including the playoffs, helping pave the way for Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who had a record-setting year in the Black & Gold. Armstead started Week 11 against the arch-rival Atlanta Falcons, blocking for an offense that gained 168 yards rushing. The Saints' offense dominated the last two regular-season games, scoring 85 points on 11 touchdowns in victories over Minnesota and Carolina. In a vote by his teammates, Armstead was named the club's 2020 Ed Block Courage Award winner, which is given annually to a player from each team who has persevered through adversity.