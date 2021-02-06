Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Terron Armstead

Saints lineman honored by teammates with Ed Block Courage Award in 2020

Feb 06, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Sam Shannon

Terron Armstead 2020 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle and team captain Terron Armstead earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod in 2020. Armstead participated in 100 percent of snaps in 11 contests including the playoffs, helping pave the way for Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who had a record-setting year in the Black & Gold. Armstead started Week 11 against the arch-rival Atlanta Falcons, blocking for an offense that gained 168 yards rushing. The Saints' offense dominated the last two regular-season games, scoring 85 points on 11 touchdowns in victories over Minnesota and Carolina. In a vote by his teammates, Armstead was named the club's 2020 Ed Block Courage Award winner, which is given annually to a player from each team who has persevered through adversity.

Terron Armstead

#72 T

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 304 lbs
  • College: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Best game of Armstead's 2020 season:

Armstead played 100 percent of offensive snaps for an offense that rushed for 264 yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground, including an NFL record-tying six by running back Alvin Kamara on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Vikings.

Best quote from Armstead's 2020 season:

"I think he's an excellent coach, putting everyone in position to be successful," Armstead said of Saints Coach Sean Payton. "The coaching staff, the players, making sure our development is on point whenever we've had mishaps or being prepared for all types of situations that come up I think he's done an extremely good job of just being a great head coach."

2020 Saints Season Photos: Terron Armstead 

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tackle ﻿Terron Armstead﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

