Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul hopes to add force to New Orleans Saints defense

"It's been a minute," he said, "(but) I transition well. I've been in this position plenty of times, especially with my injuries – broken neck, fireworks incident. I was able to experience that side of non-football, coming in midseason. But throughout the whole time, I know how to keep myself in shape and as soon as I get the call, just plug in.

"Like last year, I was with the Ravens. I plugged in and went in and did a pretty good job there. So I'm just going to plug in and keep going and show them what I can do.

"Been around 14 years, and two Super Bowls. I just know how to do it. I've seen a lot of things in football, so it's not really new to me. Like I said, it's different terminology and I've just got to figure it out. It's how hard you want to play and be out there. I want to play and be out there, so it's just how hard I want to figure it out."

Pierre-Paul will wear No. 14 with the Saints; his customary No. 90 belongs to rookie defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

"This is my 14th year," he said. "Obviously, 90 was taken. This is my 14th year and I'm going to do a lot of great things with that number."

It'll help the Saints' defense if some of those great things are adding to the team's sack total, which stands at 18 entering the weekend.

"Sacks come in bunches," Pierre-Paul said. "I've been playing this game long enough to know that you might have 18 sacks, but (after) this week you can have 20, 25, 30. They come in bunches, you never know.

"I feel like as long as you keep working toward that goal, you'll get there. But for me, I just know what I can bring to the table, and that's bringing the whole defense together."