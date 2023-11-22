Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul hopes to add force to New Orleans Saints defense

For sure, Jason Pierre-Paulhas no problem communicating.
The defensive end, entering his 14th season and signed by the New Orleans Saints to the practice squad Nov. 16, said he's the chatty type on the field.
"I've been talking to all the guys," Pierre-Paul said Wednesday. "I got a couple of plays in and when I was out there, I'm a loud, vocal person, especially on the field. Like, if I'm wrong, I'm wrong and somebody will correct me. Otherwise, I'm right.
"But I was out there being vocal. This is football, you've got to talk out there. Those guys were doing were doing a perfect job of talking and filling me in. If I wasn't certain of something, they told me, 'Nope, it's this,' and you talk it out before the play. And then we get back to it."
What the Saints, 5-5 and leading the NFC South Division entering Sunday's game against the Falcons (4-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, are banking on is the communication and noise manifesting itself into some assistance for New Orleans' defense.
"I thought he looked good today," Saints Coach Dennis Allen said. "The one thing he's got is, he's got skins on the wall, he's got pedigree. He's really an instinctive player, he understands the game. I thought he had a good practice and hopefully we'll get to continue to evaluate him and see where he's at."
Pierre-Paul, an All-Pro in 2011, a three-time Pro Bowler and a member of Super Bowl-winning teams with the Giants (XLVI) and Buccaneers (LV), has 94.5 career sacks in 179 games. And it's not the first time he has joined a team during the season.
"It's been a minute," he said, "(but) I transition well. I've been in this position plenty of times, especially with my injuries – broken neck, fireworks incident. I was able to experience that side of non-football, coming in midseason. But throughout the whole time, I know how to keep myself in shape and as soon as I get the call, just plug in.
"Like last year, I was with the Ravens. I plugged in and went in and did a pretty good job there. So I'm just going to plug in and keep going and show them what I can do.
"Been around 14 years, and two Super Bowls. I just know how to do it. I've seen a lot of things in football, so it's not really new to me. Like I said, it's different terminology and I've just got to figure it out. It's how hard you want to play and be out there. I want to play and be out there, so it's just how hard I want to figure it out."
Pierre-Paul will wear No. 14 with the Saints; his customary No. 90 belongs to rookie defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.
"This is my 14th year," he said. "Obviously, 90 was taken. This is my 14th year and I'm going to do a lot of great things with that number."
It'll help the Saints' defense if some of those great things are adding to the team's sack total, which stands at 18 entering the weekend.
"Sacks come in bunches," Pierre-Paul said. "I've been playing this game long enough to know that you might have 18 sacks, but (after) this week you can have 20, 25, 30. They come in bunches, you never know.
"I feel like as long as you keep working toward that goal, you'll get there. But for me, I just know what I can bring to the table, and that's bringing the whole defense together."
CARR UPDATE: Quarterback link-placeholder-0 participated fully in Wednesday's practice. Carr still is in concussion protocol and must be medically cleared for Sunday.