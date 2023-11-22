Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 12 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Seven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Ankle
|DNP
|G/T
|James Hurst
|Illness
|DNP
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|Ankle
|DNP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|NIR-Rest/Knee
|DNP
|DE
|Isaiah Foskey
|Quadricep
|LP
|QB
|Derek Carr
|Concussion Protocol
|FP
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|Ankle
|LP
|DT
|David Onyemata
|Ankle
|LP
|QB
|Taylor Heinicke
|Hamstring
|LP
|CB
|Dee Alford
|Ankle
|LP
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|Back
|DNP
|DL
|Calais Campbell
|NIR-Rest
|DNP