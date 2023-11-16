New Orleans Saints sign defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to practice squad

Pierre-Paul, 6-5, 270, was originally selected by the New York Giants in the first round (15th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft out of South Florida in 2010. In 179 career regular season games with 150 starts with the Giants (2010-17), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018-21) and Baltimore Ravens (2022), he has recorded career totals of 620 tackles (447 solo), 94.5 sacks, five interception returns for 70 yards with two touchdowns, 66 passes defensed, 21 forced fumbles and ten fumble recoveries. The Deerfield Beach, Fla. native has been selected to three Pro Bowls (2011, 2012 and 2020) and the 2011 Associated Press All-Pro team. His 94.5 career takedowns rank 52nd all-time in NFL record books. In 11 playoff starts and appearances, Pierre-Paul has recorded 34 stops (26 solo), 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery, capturing Super Bowls with the Giants and the Buccaneers. In 2022, Pierre-Paul appeared in 14 games with 13 starts for Baltimore and recorded 26 tackles, three sacks, one three-yard interception return and five passes defensed. He also opened the AFC Wild card Playoff contest at Cincinnati and recorded a split sack.