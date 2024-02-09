Jahri Evans comes up short in Hall of Fame bid

Las Vegas – Jahri Evans needed four seasons with the New Orleans Saints before the standout right guard was named All-Pro for the first of five consecutive seasons, and the Pro Bowl for the first of six straight years.

The Saints Hall of Famer and member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team will need at least three years before he can enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Evans, a Saint from 2006-16 and a finalist for the second straight year, came up short in the voting to join this year's Hall of Fame class. Cornerback Eric Allen, a Saint for three years (1995-97) of his 14-year career, also fell short in this year's voting. They were two of 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2024.

Evans, a member of the Super Bowl XLIV-winning Saints and a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, is the second-most decorated offensive lineman in franchise history, trailing only Hall of Fame tackle Willie Roaf. Evans was a five-time All-Pro, including first team in four consecutive years (2009-12), and a six-time Pro Bowler.

Roaf was a five-time All-Pro in New Orleans (1994-97 and 2000) and a seven-time Pro Bowler (1994-2000), a four-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler with Kansas City from 2002-05, and a member of the 1990s and 2000s All-Decade Teams. He, too, is a member of the Saints Hall of Fame and was inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor.

Evans, a fourth-round draft pick (No. 108 overall) from Bloomsburg in 2006, started every game of his 183-game career, including 14 with Green Bay in 2017. Nine times in 11 seasons with the Saints, he started all 16 regular-season games and he opened all 10 playoff games played with New Orleans.