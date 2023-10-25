Game Preview: Saints at Colts - 2023 NFL Week 8

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/29 · 12:00 PM CDT
Saints
New Orleans Saints
AT
Colts
Indianapolis Colts
SAINTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
COLTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
The New Orleans Saints (3-4), will play another hungry team that has lost their last two contests, when they travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts (3-4) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Despite losing their last two games (both by seven points) New Orleans sits behind Atlanta (4-3) and Tampa Bay (3-3) in a tightly contested NFC South race. Indianapolis is trying to break their losing streak after losing rookie QB Anthony Richardson to a shoulder injury in a Week Five win over the Tennessee Titans.
The Saints and Colts have met 13 times in the regular season with New Orleans holding an 8-5 edge. The clubs also faced off in Super Bowl XLIV, where New Orleans came away with a 31-17 win on Feb. 7, 2010. Since the Colts franchise departed Baltimore, the Saints have posted a 3-1 record in contests played in Indianapolis.
This Week In The NFC South: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) will play at the Buffalo Bills (4-3) on Thursday Night Football at 7:15 p.m. CT, the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) play at the Tennessee Titans (2-4) on Sunday at Nissan Stadium at noon CT, while the Carolina Panthers (0-6) will host the Houston Texans (3-3) on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium at noon CT.
COLTS vs. SAINTS SERIES HISTORY
The Saints lead the all-time series with the Indianapolis Colts, 8-5 in the regular season, while also picking up the 31-17 victory in Super Bowl XLIV. The two clubs first played in New Orleans' inaugural season in 1967, when the Colts were still based in Baltimore. The last 11 contests have taken place since the Colts relocated to Indianapolis in 1984.
Of the 13 regular season contests between the two clubs, five have been decided by six points or less, with New Orleans winning four including escaping Lucas Oil Field Stadium with a 27-21 win on October 25, 2015. The Saints' longest winning streak in the series was a five -game stretch from 1986-2001. Including the Super Bowl XLIV victory, the Saints have won the last four contests, the last being the 2019 win, a 34-7 victory on Monday Night Football.
Date | Result | Site | Att.
12/10/67 LOSS, 10-30 Memorial Stadium 60,238
10/19/69 LOSS, 10-30 Tulane Stadium 80,636
9/30/73 LOSS, 10-14 Memorial Stadium 52,293
10/12/86 WIN, 17-14 Hoosier Dome 53,512
12/24/89 WIN, 41-6 Superdome 49,009
11/12/95 WIN, 17-14 Superdome 44,122
9/27/98 WIN, 19-13ot RCA Dome 48,480
11/18/01 WIN, 34-20 Superdome 70,020
9/28/03 LOSS, 21-55 Superdome 70,020
9/6/07 LOSS, 10-41 RCA Dome 57,361
10/23/11 WIN, 62-7 Superdome 73,012
10/25/15 WIN,27-21 Lucas Oil Stadium 66,420
12/16/19 WIN, 34-7 Superdome 73,053
* Super Bowl XLIV
THE LAST MEETING
New Orleans Saints 34, Indianapolis Colts 7; December 16, 2019 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome - The New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Drew Brees and wideout Michael Thomas, dismantled the Indianapolis Colts on a record-setting night in front of a nationally televised audience on "Monday Night Football."
Brees entered the game needing three touchdown tosses to break Peyton Manning's (539) record and become the NFL's all-time leader. Brees (541) surpassed Manning when he connected with tight end Josh Hill on a 5-yard play-action pass with just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter. Brees completed 29-of-30 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns, setting the single-game NFL record for completion percentage (96.7).
Thomas, who hauled in 12 completions for 128 yards and one touchdown, set the NFL record for the most 10+ catch games in a season (eight) and he broke his own team record for receptions in a season as he has 133, eight more than in 2018, with two games to play. FULL GAME RECAP
The New Orleans Saints host the Indianapolis Colts at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday, December 16, 2019.
COLTS vs. SAINTS SERIES FAST FACTS
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: 55 points, Saints won 62-7 on October 23, 2011 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Colts' Largest Margin of Victory: 34 points, Colts won 55-21 on September 28, 2003 at Superdome.
Current Series Streak: Saints won last three contests, October 23, 2011-.
Saints' Longest Win Streak: Five games, 10/12/86-11/18/01.
Colts' Longest Win Streak: Three games, 12/10/67-9/30/73.
Most Points by Saints in a Game: 62 points (franchise record), Saints won 62-7 on October 23, 2011 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Points by Colts in a Game: 55 points, Colts won 55-21 on September 28, 2003 at Superdome.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams): 76 points, Colts won 55-21 on September 28, 2003 at Superdome.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: 10 points (three times), Colts won 41-10 on Sept. 6, 2007 at RCA Dome (most recent).
Fewest Points by Colts in a Game: 6 points, Saints won 41-6 on December 24, 1989 at Superdome.
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams): 24 points, Colts won 14-10 on Sept. 30, 1973 at Memorial Stadium.
COLTS vs. SAINTS STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2023 NFL League Rankings
|Saints
|Colts
|Record
|3-4
|3-4
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|19.0 (24)
|25.4 (10)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|18.1 (6)
|27.3 (15)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|326.0 (20)
|361.1 (13)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|98.1 (23)
|124.0 (16)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|227.9 (15)
|237.1 (12)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|285.7 (4)
|351.3 (21)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|98.7 (9)
|118.7 (3)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|187.0 (5)
|232.6 (31)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|20.4 (21)
|19.0 (6)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|18.3 (2)
|10.5 (13)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+3 (10t)
|-2 (18t)
|Penalties
|46
|48
|Penalty Yards
|440
|356
|Opp. Penalties
|47
|29
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|362
|258
COLTS vs. SAINTS SUPERLATIVES
A look at the top individual performances for Saints players against the Colts in the previous 13 meetings between the two clubs.
RUSHING YARDAGE vs. COLTS (100+yards)
Running Back Lamar Smith – 157 yards on 31 carries, @ RCA Dome, September 27, 1998.
Running Back Mark Ingram – 143 yards on 14 carries, one touchdown @ Lucas Oil Stadium, October 25, 2015.
Running Back Ricky Williams – 120 yards on 28 carries, one touchdown, @ the Louisiana Superdome, November 18, 2001.
Running Back Rueben Mayes – 108 yards on 22 carries, @ Hoosier Dome, October 12, 1986.
Running Back Deuce McAllister – 101 yards on 17 carries, one touchdown, @ the Louisiana Superdome, September 28, 2003.
PASSING YARDAGE vs. COLTS (300+yards)
Quarterback Drew Brees – 31 of 35 (88.6%) for 325 yards, five touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 144.9 passer rating, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, October 23, 2011.
Quarterback Drew Brees – 29 of 30 (96.7%) for 307 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 148.9 passer rating, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, December 16, 2019.
RECEIVING YARDAGE vs. COLTS (100+yards)
Wide Receiver Joe Horn – Eight receptions for 148 yards, @ the Louisiana Superdome, November 18, 2001.
Wide Receiver Michael Thomas – 12 receptions for 128 yards, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, December 16, 2019.
Wide Receiver Danny Abramowicz – Nine receptions for 115 yards, @ Tulane Stadium, October 18, 1969.
COLTS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS
Saints LB Pete Werner was a standout OLB at Cathedral (Ind.) HS. As a senior, he finished third for the Indianapolis Star's Mr. Football honors and earned the Star's state's top linebacker award. Werner and Colts RB Trey Sermon were college teammates at Ohio State.
New Orleans DE Isaiah Foskey and K Blake Grupe were college teammates at Notre Dame.
In 2022, Grupe was tutored by Colts Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason with the Fighting Irish.
Saints Defensive Assistant Matt Giordano excelled at safety and on special teams for the Colts from 2005-08.
Saints Defensive Line Coach Todd Grantham served in the same position for the Colts from 1999-2001.
New Orleans Head Coach Dennis Allen and Colts Defensive Backs Coach Ron Milus served on the same Texas A&M coaching staff in 1999 and Denver Broncos coaching staff in 2011, when Allen was defensive coordinator, with Colts Linebackers Coach/Run Game Coordinator Richard Smith also serving on the defensive staff.
Saints Running Backs Coach Joel Thomas served as running backs coach at Purdue from 2006-08 and as a graduate assistant from 2000-01.
Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone served on Indianapolis Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley's coaching staff in Jacksonville from 2015-16, when he was head coach of the Jaguars.
Saints Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi tutored Colts Assistant Special Teams Coach Joe Hastings on special teams with the Miami Dolphins in 2013. Rizzi and
Colts Offensive Line Coach Tony Sparano Jr. served on the same Miami Dolphins staff in 2011. Sparano served on Marrone's Jaguars coaching staff from 2017-20, when he was head coach in Jacksonville.
Indianapolis DT Taven Bryan and QB Gardner Minshew played for Marrone in Jacksonville. Bryan played for Saints Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods when he served in the same position in Cleveland in 2022.
Saints LB Demario Davis and Minshew both attended Brandon (Miss.) HS.
Colts Defensive Quality Control Coach Brent Jackson is a Lafayette native, who served on the Louisiana-Lafayette Coaching Staff from 2015-18.
New Orleans Senior Offensive Assistant Bob Bicknell served on the same Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff with Colts Assistant Defensive Line Coach Matt Raich in 2018.
Indianapolis Offensive Line Coach Chris Watt played for New Orleans in 2017 and was an assistant at Tulane in 2021.
Colts Wide Receivers Coach Reggie Wayne was a standout at John Ehret (Marrero, La.) HS.
New Orleans LB Nephi Sewell and Colts S Julian Blackmon and RB Zack Moss were teammates at Utah in 2019.
New Orleans TE Jimmy Graham, RB Jamaal Williams and Colts CB Tony Brown were teammates in Green Bay from 2018-19.
New Orleans DL Malcolm Roach and Colts QB Sam Ehlinger were college teammates at Texas.
New Orleans DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. prepped at Gary (Ind.) West Side HS.
New Orleans WR Keith Kirkwood and Indianapolis DE Jake Martin were college teammates at Temple.
New Orleans DT Nathan Shepherd and Martin were teammates with the New York Jets in 2022.
New Orleans C/G Cesar Ruiz and Colts LB Cameron McGrone and DE Kwity Paye were college teammates at Michigan.
New Orleans LB Zack Baun and Colts RB Jonathan Taylor were college teammates at Wisconsin.
Saints QB Jameis Winston played with Indianapolis K Matt Gay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.
Saints TE Juwan Johnson and Colts C/G Will Fries were college teammates at Penn State.
Saints CB Marshon Lattimore and WR Michael Thomas played with Indianapols DE Tyquan Lewis at Ohio State.