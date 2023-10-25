Game Preview: Saints at Colts - 2023 NFL Week 8

COLTS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS

Saints LB ﻿Pete Werner﻿ was a standout OLB at Cathedral (Ind.) HS. As a senior, he finished third for the Indianapolis Star's Mr. Football honors and earned the Star's state's top linebacker award. Werner and Colts RB Trey Sermon were college teammates at Ohio State.

New Orleans DE ﻿Isaiah Foskey﻿ and K ﻿Blake Grupe﻿ were college teammates at Notre Dame.

In 2022, Grupe was tutored by Colts Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason with the Fighting Irish.

Saints Defensive Assistant Matt Giordano excelled at safety and on special teams for the Colts from 2005-08.

Saints Defensive Line Coach Todd Grantham served in the same position for the Colts from 1999-2001.

New Orleans Head Coach Dennis Allen and Colts Defensive Backs Coach Ron Milus served on the same Texas A&M coaching staff in 1999 and Denver Broncos coaching staff in 2011, when Allen was defensive coordinator, with Colts Linebackers Coach/Run Game Coordinator Richard Smith also serving on the defensive staff.

Saints Running Backs Coach Joel Thomas served as running backs coach at Purdue from 2006-08 and as a graduate assistant from 2000-01.

Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone served on Indianapolis Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley's coaching staff in Jacksonville from 2015-16, when he was head coach of the Jaguars.

Saints Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi tutored Colts Assistant Special Teams Coach Joe Hastings on special teams with the Miami Dolphins in 2013. Rizzi and

Colts Offensive Line Coach Tony Sparano Jr. served on the same Miami Dolphins staff in 2011. Sparano served on Marrone's Jaguars coaching staff from 2017-20, when he was head coach in Jacksonville.

Indianapolis DT Taven Bryan and QB Gardner Minshew played for Marrone in Jacksonville. Bryan played for Saints Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods when he served in the same position in Cleveland in 2022.

Saints LB ﻿Demario Davis﻿ and Minshew both attended Brandon (Miss.) HS.

Colts Defensive Quality Control Coach Brent Jackson is a Lafayette native, who served on the Louisiana-Lafayette Coaching Staff from 2015-18.

New Orleans Senior Offensive Assistant Bob Bicknell served on the same Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff with Colts Assistant Defensive Line Coach Matt Raich in 2018.

Indianapolis Offensive Line Coach Chris Watt played for New Orleans in 2017 and was an assistant at Tulane in 2021.

Colts Wide Receivers Coach Reggie Wayne was a standout at John Ehret (Marrero, La.) HS.

New Orleans LB ﻿Nephi Sewell﻿ and Colts S Julian Blackmon and RB Zack Moss were teammates at Utah in 2019.

New Orleans TE ﻿Jimmy Graham﻿, RB ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿ and Colts CB Tony Brown were teammates in Green Bay from 2018-19.

New Orleans DL ﻿Malcolm Roach﻿ and Colts QB Sam Ehlinger were college teammates at Texas.

New Orleans DB ﻿Lonnie Johnson Jr.﻿ prepped at Gary (Ind.) West Side HS.

New Orleans WR ﻿Keith Kirkwood﻿ and Indianapolis DE Jake Martin were college teammates at Temple.

New Orleans DT ﻿Nathan Shepherd﻿ and Martin were teammates with the New York Jets in 2022.

New Orleans C/G ﻿Cesar Ruiz﻿ and Colts LB Cameron McGrone and DE Kwity Paye were college teammates at Michigan.

New Orleans LB ﻿Zack Baun﻿ and Colts RB Jonathan Taylor were college teammates at Wisconsin.

Saints QB ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ played with Indianapolis K Matt Gay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.

Saints TE ﻿Juwan Johnson﻿ and Colts C/G Will Fries were college teammates at Penn State.