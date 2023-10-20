New Orleans Saints may incorporate more hurry-up into the offense

The hurry-up offense that was beneficial to the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night possibly will be used more for the team in coming weeks, Coach Dennis Allen said Friday.

The Saints have a few extra days off after having played Jacksonville on Thursday in the Caesars Superdome, a 31-24 loss that dropped New Orleans to 3-4. In the fourth quarter, New Orleans rallied to score 15 points (two touchdowns and a two-point conversion) totaled 134 yards, 63 and 33 percent, respectively, of the numbers it accumulated in those categories for first three quarters.

The Saints rallied to tie the score at 24 with the outburst, then surrendered the lead to Jacksonville on a 44-yard touchdown pass with 3:08 left, and managed to scurry from their 25-yard line to the Jaguars' 6 before stalling out with four incompletions.

"Typically, when you get into one of those two-minute, hurry-up situations, there's a smaller menu of plays," Allen said. "There's a number of plays that we can get to and a lot of times, (quarterback) Derek (Carr) is getting to – based on what he's been seeing – the best play for that look.

"And at the same time there's communication coming in from (offensive coordinator) Pete (Carmichael) on the sideline, 'Hey, you might want to get to this,' or, 'You might want to get to that.' So he's giving him some menu options, and I would say that that's extremely common in our league when you're in those situations and you're going uptempo like that."