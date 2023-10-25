Ways to Watch: Saints at Colts | 2023 NFL Week 8

SAINTS AT COLTS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints (3-4), will play another hungry team that has lost their last two contests, when they travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts (3-4) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is 12:00 p.m. Despite losing their last two, both by seven points, New Orleans sits behind Atlanta (4-3) and Tampa Bay (3-3) in a tightly contested NFC South race. Indianapolis is trying to break their losing streak after losing rookie QB Anthony Richardson to a shoulder injury in a Week Five win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Saints lead the all-time series with the Indianapolis Colts, 8-5 in the regular season, while also picking up the 31-17 victory in Super Bowl XLIV. The two clubs first played in New Orleans' inaugural season in 1967, when the Colts were still based in Baltimore. The last 11 contests have taken place since the Colts relocated to Indianapolis in 1984. Of the 13 regular season contests between the two clubs, five have been decided by six points or less, with New Orleans winning four including escaping Lucas Oil Field Stadium with a 27-21 win on October 25, 2015. The Saints' longest winning streak in the series was a five-game stretch from 1986-2001. Including the Super Bowl XLIV victory, the Saints have won the last four contests, the last being the 2019 win, a 34-7 Monday night victory.