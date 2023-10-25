Ways to Watch: Saints at Colts | 2023 NFL Week 8

SAINTS AT COLTS GAME PREVIEW
The New Orleans Saints (3-4), will play another hungry team that has lost their last two contests, when they travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts (3-4) on Sunday at Lucas
Oil Stadium. Kickoff is 12:00 p.m. Despite losing their last two, both by seven points, New Orleans sits behind Atlanta (4-3) and Tampa Bay (3-3) in a tightly contested NFC
South race. Indianapolis is trying to break their losing streak after losing rookie QB Anthony Richardson to a shoulder injury in a Week Five win over the Tennessee Titans.
The Saints lead the all-time series with the Indianapolis Colts, 8-5 in the regular season, while also picking up the 31-17 victory in Super Bowl XLIV. The two clubs first played in New Orleans' inaugural season in 1967, when the Colts were still based in Baltimore. The last 11 contests have taken place since the Colts relocated to Indianapolis in 1984. Of the 13 regular season contests between the two clubs, five have been decided by six points or less, with New Orleans winning four including escaping Lucas Oil Field Stadium with a 27-21 win on October 25, 2015. The Saints' longest winning streak in the series was a five-game stretch from 1986-2001. Including the Super Bowl XLIV victory, the Saints have won the last four contests, the last being the 2019 win, a 34-7 Monday night victory.
WATCH SAINTS AT COLTS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8locally)
- Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (color analyst), and Laura Okmin (sideline)
LISTEN TO SAINTS AT COLTS LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM and Saints mobile app
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
STREAM SAINTS AT COLTS ONLINE WITH NFL+
With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.
NFL+
Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
ADDITIONAL SAINTS AT COLTS GAME COVERAGE
SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Colts for 2023 NFL Week 8, featuring a one-on-one exclusive with Dennis Allen. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions and analysis from John DeShazier, Erin Summers, and Saints legend Scott Shanle following the Saints' 2023 Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts on the Saints Postgame Show. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
