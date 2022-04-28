Saints Gameday Playbook for Thursday, April 28 | 2022 Saints Draft Day 1

The 2022 NFL Draft is here! Don't miss these five things to know about the New Orleans Saints first round selections and Thursday's draft coverage as we get set for Round 1 at 7:00 p.m. in Las Vegas. Keep up with all our Saints pick coverage throughout the weekend on NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft, our official mobile app presented by Verizon, and the team's social channels.
New Orleans Saints 2022 Draft Picks
- Round 1 • (16)
- Round 1 • (19)
- Round 2 • (49)
- Round 3 (Compensatory) • (98)
- Round 4 • (120)
- Round 5 • (161)
- Round 6 • (194)
- Following a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month, the Saints secured two picks in the first round (16th and 19th overall). Tune in at 7:00 p.m. for the start of the 2022 NFL Draft airing live on ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN. The Saints will be on the clock at approximately at 8:44 p.m. (Pick 16) and 9:03 p.m. (Pick 19).
- Catch our LIVE Saints Draft Preview Show presented by Cox as Erin Summers and John DeShazier analyze the team's needs heading into the 2022 NFL season and get a closer look at some of the prospects who may be on the board for New Orleans. Our show begins at noon on NewOrleansSaints.com, our team app presented by Verizon, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
- Just like the draft picks do when they hear their name selected during the draft, Saints fans can rock a Saints hat to represent the Black and Gold this week with our latest AR effect in anticipation of the 2022 NFL Draft. The photo effect is available on Instagram and fans are encouraged to tag the @Saints accounts and use the hashtag #SaintsDraft. Fans can also secure their own 2021 Saints Draft Hat at our Pro Shop. SHOP FOR SAINTS DRAFT HAT NOW >>
- According to Saints general manager Mickey Loomis on Wednesday during his pre-Draft press conference, New Orleans saw enough promise in the upcoming NFL Draft to decide two bites in the first round this year was preferable to one in the first round in each of the next two seasons. Get more analysis from John DeShazier about the team's direction heading into the first round.
- Our Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek caught up with NFL Network reporter Patrick Clayton as well as Vice President and Executive Producer Charlie Yook on Wednesday. Catch the latest episode as we chat about the Saints draft needs and the overall event production of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas.