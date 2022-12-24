Game notes: New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns | NFL Week 16

• The New Orleans Saints beat the Cleveland Browns 17-10 Saturday, improving to 6-9. New Orleans will travel to Philadelphia next week to take on the Eagles. Kickoff is at noon Jan. 1, with the contest at Lincoln Financial Field televised on Fox-8.

• With a starting temperature of six degrees, the contest was the coldest starting time for a Saints game in franchise history.

• The Saints are now 6-13 all time against the Browns.

*• *New Orleans is now 8-2 on Christmas eve, 5-0 on the road.

*• *The Saints committed just two penalties for 15 yards compared to four penalties for 45 yards for the Browns.

*• *Giving up just 10 points, New Orleans has given up 20 or fewer points in six consecutive contests for the first time.

*• *With two quarterback takedowns Saturday, the Black and Gold have at least 40 sacks in six straight seasons for the first time since the 1995-2001 period, that seven-season stretch being the longest in franchise history since sacks were recognized as an official statistic in 1982.

*• *The saints racked up 152 yards on the ground Saturday. Running back Alvin Kamara led the way with 76 yards on 20 carries followed by tight end Taysom Hill with 56 yards on nine carries.

*• *Safety Tyrann Mathieu led the Saints with 11 tackles, a season high and his first double-digit tackle game as a Saint.

*• *Defensive end Carl Granderson had his fourth sack of the season against the Browns to effectively secure the win on a fourth down play. Granderson finished with six tackles (five solo) and a club-best three tackles for loss.

*• *With the win, quarterback Andy Daltonhas a 13-5 record against Cleveland as a starter, the most victories he has against an opponent. Dalton completed eight of 15 passes for 92 yards with one interception.

*• *With five tackles Saturday, linebacker Demario Davishas 1,199 career tackles, ranked third among active players. Davis needs just one tackle to reach 1,200. Davis has 94 tackles in 2022, needing six for his sixth consecutive 100-stop season overall and fifth straight as a Saint. With 100 stops in 2022, Davis would become the first Saint to have 100 tackles in five consecutive seasons.

** • **With Saturday's rushing touchdown, tight end Taysom Hill now has 22 for his career, surpassing quarterback Drew Brees and running back Mario Bates for sole possession of 10th place in club record books and also having the most rushing touchdowns by a Saint to play a position other than running back.

** • **Rookie wide receiver Rashid Shahidtied a career-high for catches with four receptions for 41 yards.

*• *Hill has 510 rushing yards in 2022. With 56 rushing yards Saturday, Hill set a career-high for rushing yards in a season. That also is the highest rushing total by any Saint in a single season to not play the running back position

*• *Defensive end Cameron Jordanplayed in his 201st career game (regular season/postseason combined), surpassing kicker Morten Andersen for sole possession of third place in club record books. Jordan also joined Brees on Saturday as only the second Saint to start 200 career games (regular season and postseason/combined) with the club. Jordan played in his 190th career regular season game as a Saint, putting him in fourth place in club record books ahead of Black and Gold defensive lineman Frank Warren. Jordan led the defensive line with seven tackles (five solo).

*• * Safety Daniel Sorensen's interception Saturday was the 13th of his career and his first as a member of the Saints.

*• *With his touchdown score against the Browns, running back Alvin Kamara's72 total touchdowns tied Marques Colston for most in franchise history. He needed only five and a half seasons to tie the club record. Kamara's 49 rushing touchdowns tie Deuce McAllister for second most in club history. Overall, Kamara led the Saints in rushing with 20 carries for 76 yards with the score and accumulated a key 29-yard reception as part of two grabs for 34 yards.

*• *Kicker Wil Lutzhas 772 career points. With a field goal and two PATs Saturday, Lutz surpassed kicker John Carney (2001-06, 2009-10) for second on the club's all-time list. Lutz is 10 points from reaching 100 in a season for the sixth campaign.

*• *Defensive tackle Kentavius Street played in his 50th career game and split a sack with fellow defensive tackle David Onyemata.

*• *In challenging weather conditions, punter Blake Gillikinpunted six times for 254 yards with a 42.3 gross punting average and 36.5 net with two dropped inside-the-20.