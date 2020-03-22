New Orleans Saints agree to terms with WR Emmanuel Sanders on two-year contract

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders on a two-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Sanders, 5 feet 11, 180 pounds, is a 10-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (82nd overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Southern Methodist. In 10 seasons for Pittsburgh (2010-13), Denver (2014-19) and San Francisco (2019), he's played in 144 regular season games with 104 starts, recording career totals of 601 receptions for 7,893 yards (13.1 avg.) with 42 touchdowns, 18 carries for 159 yards with a 35-yard touchdown and completing all three passing attempts for 78 yards and two touchdowns, having been selected to two Pro Bowls. Sanders has played in three Super Bowls for the Steelers, Broncos (Super Bowl 50 champions) and 49ers, playing in 11 postseason contests with seven starts and recording 41 receptions for 519 yards (12.7 avg.)

Sanders split the 2019 season between the Broncos and 49ers, appearing in 17 regular season games combined with 16 starts and posting 66 receptions for 869 yards (13.2 avg.) and five scoring grabs, as well as completing a 35-yard pass for a touchdown when the 49ers played New Orleans on Dec. 8. In the postseason, Sanders started all three games for San Francisco and made five receptions for 71 yards.

A 33-year-old native of Bellville, Texas, Sanders attended Southern Methodist University where he finished his collegiate career as the school's all-time leader in receptions (235), receiving yards (3,791), receiving touchdowns (34) and 100-yard receiving games (16). As a senior, he was named First-Team All-Conference USA and set single-season school records with 98 receptions for 1,339 yards along with seven touchdowns.