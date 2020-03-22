Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with WR Emmanuel Sanders on two-year contract

Sanders split the 2019 season between the Broncos and 49ers, posting 66 receptions for 869 yards

Mar 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Emmanuel Sanders signs with New Orleans Saints

Photos of wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders throughout his NFL career.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Sanders-032220-0007
1 / 11
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Gallery_Sanders_Signing_032020_001
2 / 11
Gallery_Sanders_Signing_032020_003
3 / 11
Gallery_Sanders_Signing_032020_006
4 / 11
Gallery_Sanders_Signing_032020_005
5 / 11
Gallery_Sanders_Signing_032020_004
6 / 11
Gallery_Sanders_Signing_032020_002
7 / 11
Gallery-Sanders-032220-0010
8 / 11
©Paul Anthony Spinelli
Gallery-Sanders-032220-0009
9 / 11
Gallery-Sanders-032220-0008
10 / 11
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Gallery-Sanders-032220-0011
11 / 11
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders on a two-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Sanders, 5 feet 11, 180 pounds, is a 10-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (82nd overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Southern Methodist. In 10 seasons for Pittsburgh (2010-13), Denver (2014-19) and San Francisco (2019), he's played in 144 regular season games with 104 starts, recording career totals of 601 receptions for 7,893 yards (13.1 avg.) with 42 touchdowns, 18 carries for 159 yards with a 35-yard touchdown and completing all three passing attempts for 78 yards and two touchdowns, having been selected to two Pro Bowls. Sanders has played in three Super Bowls for the Steelers, Broncos (Super Bowl 50 champions) and 49ers, playing in 11 postseason contests with seven starts and recording 41 receptions for 519 yards (12.7 avg.)

Sanders split the 2019 season between the Broncos and 49ers, appearing in 17 regular season games combined with 16 starts and posting 66 receptions for 869 yards (13.2 avg.) and five scoring grabs, as well as completing a 35-yard pass for a touchdown when the 49ers played New Orleans on Dec. 8. In the postseason, Sanders started all three games for San Francisco and made five receptions for 71 yards.

A 33-year-old native of Bellville, Texas, Sanders attended Southern Methodist University where he finished his collegiate career as the school's all-time leader in receptions (235), receiving yards (3,791), receiving touchdowns (34) and 100-yard receiving games (16). As a senior, he was named First-Team All-Conference USA and set single-season school records with 98 receptions for 1,339 yards along with seven touchdowns.

Off the field, Sanders was chosen as a Broncos Community Ambassador winner in 2017 after launching the Emmanuel Sanders Foundation, which provides financially disadvantaged families with support and resources.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints knew Giants' formula but couldn't prevent critical big plays

'They were an offense that relied on some chunk plays, and then to capitalize on that. And they got that'
news

New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

Run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar will attend Sunday's game vs. Patriots 
news

Communication can help remedy protection issues that arose for New Orleans Saints

'Once we struggled to handle a look or two, we just got more of it'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves, gameday updates

Seven Saints coaches sidelined for Week 2 vs. Carolina
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Aldrick Rosas elevated to active roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Former Saints wide receiver rejoins the practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints defense started, finished strong against Green Bay

'You're trying to defend every blade of grass while you're on the field'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was different from Day One

Tight-knit extended family in Alabama helped raise Winston for greatness
news

New Orleans Saints acquire cornerback Bradley Roby from Houston Texans

Roby has recorded 310 total tackles (278 solo), 75 passes defensed, and three interceptions returned for touchdowns in 99 career games
news

Quarterback Jameis Winston leads new pack into regular season with New Orleans Saints

'It's been more than a year removed for me having the opportunity, and I'm not taking it for granted'
Advertising