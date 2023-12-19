Tight end Foster Moreau selected for Saints 2023 Ed Block Courage Award

Fortunately for Moreau, NLPHL was a highly treatable form of Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Following advice of his oncologist, Moreau's prescribed treatment was undergoing four sessions, receiving doses of Rituximab, a monoclonal antibody. For the treatments, Moreau would be attached to an IV drip.

On May 10, the day after Moreau's final treatment, he agreed to terms with the Saints on a multi-year contract with the expectation and belief that he would be able to play for the team in 2023 without restrictions. Moreau immediately joined the team's offseason strength and conditioning program and participated in all OTAs, veteran's minicamp and training camp practices.

Moreau has ended up playing an important role for a rapidly improving Black and Gold team on both offense and special teams that is making a push for the NFC South division title. He has appeared in 12 games with eight starts and ranks second among the team's tight ends in receiving with 18 catches for 164 yards with one touchdown. Moreau also had to rehab from an ankle injury suffered in Week Two that caused him to miss the next two contests. Upon his return to action on October 8, at the New England Patriots, he scored his first touchdown as a Saint on a six-yard grab.