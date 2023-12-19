Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Tight end Foster Moreau selected for Saints 2023 Ed Block Courage Award

Award given annually to a player from each NFL team that has persevered through adversity

Dec 19, 2023 at 11:55 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Foster-Moreau-1920-121923
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert

In a vote by his teammates, New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau has been named the club's 2023 Ed Block Courage Award winner, which is given annually to a player from each National Football League team that has persevered through adversity.

The award was created in honor of the former head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts to annually recognize one player from every NFL team who best exemplifies a commitment to sportsmanship and courage.

Moreau's teammates voted him as the club's winner based on his work ethic and perseverance through a battle with cancer before signing with the team.

A New Orleans native, who was a football and basketball standout at Jesuit High School and a four-year letterman  at tight end at LSU (2015-18), Moreau was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Moreau spent his first four NFL seasons with the Raiders, where he played in 61 games with 34 starts and recorded 91 receptions for 1,107 yards (12.2 avg.) with 12 touchdowns.

Moreau became an unrestricted free agent following the conclusion of the 2022 season, where he set career-highs in receptions (33) and receiving yards (420) and among his first visits was to the New Orleans Saints. A routine free agent physical in New Orleans in March, resulted in a diagnosis of Nodular Lymphocyte-Predominant Hodgkins Lymphoma (NLPHL) for Moreau.

Fortunately for Moreau, NLPHL was a highly treatable form of Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Following advice of his oncologist, Moreau's prescribed treatment was undergoing four sessions, receiving doses of Rituximab, a monoclonal antibody. For the treatments, Moreau would be attached to an IV drip.

On May 10, the day after Moreau's final treatment, he agreed to terms with the Saints on a multi-year contract with the expectation and belief that he would be able to play for the team in 2023 without restrictions. Moreau immediately joined the team's offseason strength and conditioning program and participated in all OTAs, veteran's minicamp and training camp practices.

Moreau has ended up playing an important role for a rapidly improving Black and Gold team on both offense and special teams that is making a push for the NFC South division title. He has appeared in 12 games with eight starts and ranks second among the team's tight ends in receiving with 18 catches for 164 yards with one touchdown. Moreau also had to rehab from an ankle injury suffered in Week Two that caused him to miss the next two contests. Upon his return to action on October 8, at the New England Patriots, he scored his first touchdown as a Saint on a six-yard grab.

Off-the-field given his personal circumstance, Moreau serves as a staunch advocate for using his platform to encourage suggested medical checkups and cancer screenings.

Related Links

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints take long trip, short week in pursuit of third consecutive victory

'Regardless of what we think or how we feel, we're going to kick that ball off on Thursday night and we've got to be ready to play'
news

Extra attention, new addition have benefited New Orleans Saints in red zone and pass rush

'You kind of get what you emphasize'
news

New Orleans Saints hoping to interrupt feel-good story of Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito

'He has brought a lot of energy and consistency to their offense'
news

Linebacker D'Marco Jackson makes presence felt for New Orleans Saints on special teams

'You've got to know where to put your focus and time in'
news

Quarterback Derek Carr has battled injuries, remained available for New Orleans Saints

'If I can be out there, I'm going to do my best to be out there for my team'
news

New Orleans Saints chase another 1-0 week against New York Giants on Sunday

'The margin for error is extremely small right now, and we need to make sure we're taking advantage of every opportunity'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, receiver Chris Olave questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina

Carr practiced full on Friday, Olave missed Thursday and Friday with flu
news

New Orleans Saints focused on Carolina, not Carolina's record

"We're looking at it like, we've got to get these guys this week"
news

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu fulfilling promise to himself as team's Man of the Year and Walter Payton Award nominee

'I realized I could be a good football player and still do great things in the community'
news

Alvin Kamara relentless consistency keeps New Orleans Saints franchise records within grasp

'I don't keep track. I'm just trying to keep going, man, and trying to keep playing'
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints linebacker Monty Rice

Linebacker was drafted in the third round draft pick in 2021
Advertising