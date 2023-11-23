Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2023 Week 12 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|G/T
|James Hurst
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|NIR-Rest/Knee
|DNP
|LP
|DE
|Isaiah Foskey
|Quadricep
|LP
|LP
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|Ankle
|LP
|DNP
|DT
|David Onyemata
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|QB
|Taylor Heinicke
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Dee Alford
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|Back
|DNP
|LP