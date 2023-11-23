Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2023 Week 12 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Five Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

Nov 23, 2023 at 02:32 PM
New Orleans Saints
Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
CB Marshon Lattimore Ankle DNP DNP
G/T James Hurst Illness DNP FP
RB Kendre Miller Ankle DNP DNP
T Ryan Ramczyk NIR-Rest/Knee DNP LP
DE Isaiah Foskey Quadricep LP LP

ATLANTA FALCONS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
WR Mack Hollins Ankle LP DNP
DT David Onyemata Ankle LP LP
QB Taylor Heinicke Hamstring LP LP
CB Dee Alford Ankle LP LP
K Younghoe Koo Back DNP LP

