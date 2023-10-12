Effective run game can help carry New Orleans Saints offense

"You've still got to stop it," said running back Alvin Kamara , whose 22 carries for 80 yards both were season highs for a Saints runner. Kamara's rushing touchdown was the 73rd touchdown of his career and made him the all-time franchise leader in that category.

"It's just like anything. I think once we kind of get our feet rolling and our cleats in the ground and get the O-line pushing and kind of get them feeling good and feeling it, it's hard to stop our run game. (Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael) Pete's just got to call it. I'm going to put it on Pete," he said, smiling.

"I've got to challenge Pete in the media. He's knows he's my guy, but on the sideline, I go down to the O-line and check on them and they're like, 'Man, we can run the ball.' Then I just go run over to Pete, like, 'The O-line says we need to run the ball.' Just calling it and being confident when we call those run looks, knowing that we can go get four and five yards, six yards. Once we kind of keep hitting those and being patient, the big ones come.

"I think it can get a lot better. I think just building off this past week is going to be important, knowing that we've got the guys up front to get the blocks and then on the perimeter, those guys just taking pride and going and blocking downfield, which they do.