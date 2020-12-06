Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday

New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas becomes quickest player in NFL history to reach 500-reception mark

Thomas records his 500th career reception in just 69 games

Dec 06, 2020 at 02:15 PM
Headshot_Staff-Shannon_2560x1440_040418
Sam Shannon
CP-Thomas-500-Receptions-2560-120620

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas recorded his 500th career reception vs. the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Thomas, playing in his 69th career game, became the quickest player to reach 500 career receptions, surpassing Anquan Boldin and Julio Jones, each of who did so in 80 games.

The reception came on a six-yard pass from quarterback Taysom Hill, who made his third consecutive start in place of injured franchise quarterback Drew Brees.

Thomas finished the 2019 season in historic fashion with an NFL record 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. On Feb. 1, 2020, Thomas was awarded AP Offensive Player of the Year for his performance during the 2019 season, becoming the first wide receiver to win the award since Jerry Rice in 1993.

Related Content

news

Game recap - New Orleans Saints edge arch-rival Atlanta Falcons 21-16, clinch playoff spot

Saints sweep Falcons to earn ninth consecutive victory
news

Halftime update - New Orleans Saints 14, Atlanta Falcons 9

Saints trying to win ninth consecutive game, sweep Falcons
news

LIVE: Saints Gameday Chat with Graff | Week 13 2020 at Falcons

Chat live with Todd Graffagnini throughout the game
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 13 at Falcons

Helpful tips and information for the Saints Week 13 matchup against the Falcons
news

Week 13 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints at Falcons

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons on December 6, 2020
news

Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Broncos 2020 Week 12

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and Saints players
news

Transcript - New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton postgame quotes | Saints-Broncos 2020 Week 12

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton
news

New Orleans Saints handle oddities of game against Denver, post eighth straight win with dominating defense

Broncos had no quarterbacks, Saints held them to 112 yards of offense
news

Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints' 31-3 road win over the Denver Broncos

Saints win eighth consecutive game, improve to 9-2
news

Transcript - Denver Broncos postgame quotes | Saints-Broncos 2020 Week 12

Get postgame reactions from Broncos coach Vic Fangio and quarterback Kendall Hinton
news

Game recap - New Orleans Saints tame quarterback-less Denver Broncos, 31-3

Saints earn eighth consecutive victory, improve to 9-2

Advertising