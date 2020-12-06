New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas becomes quickest player in NFL history to reach 500-reception mark

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas recorded his 500th career reception vs. the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 6.
Thomas, playing in his 69th career game, became the quickest player to reach 500 career receptions, surpassing Anquan Boldin and Julio Jones, each of who did so in 80 games.
The reception came on a six-yard pass from quarterback Taysom Hill, who made his third consecutive start in place of injured franchise quarterback Drew Brees.
Thomas finished the 2019 season in historic fashion with an NFL record 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. On Feb. 1, 2020, Thomas was awarded AP Offensive Player of the Year for his performance during the 2019 season, becoming the first wide receiver to win the award since Jerry Rice in 1993.