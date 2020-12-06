New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas becomes quickest player in NFL history to reach 500-reception mark

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas recorded his 500th career reception vs. the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Thomas, playing in his 69th career game, became the quickest player to reach 500 career receptions, surpassing Anquan Boldin and Julio Jones, each of who did so in 80 games.

The reception came on a six-yard pass from quarterback Taysom Hill, who made his third consecutive start in place of injured franchise quarterback Drew Brees.