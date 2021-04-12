Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2011 selections

Cam Jordan headlines Saints 2011 draft class with first round selection

Apr 12, 2021 at 12:03 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints nabbed a key defensive starter in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft, All-Pro defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ with the 24th pick, where he quickly made an impact with the team. In 2020, Jordan started in all 16 regular season, recording 52 tackles, 16 quarterback hits and 7.5 sacks. Jordan also started his 145th consecutive game, dating to the 2011 season finale against Carolina, surpassing Wayne Martin (Sept. 9, 1991 to Jan. 2, 1999) for the most consecutive starts by a Saint. The 6-foot-4, 287-pounder led another great defense to be ranked third in total defense and fourth in rushing defense. Jordan ranks second in team history with 94.5 sacks behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson (115.0 sacks).

Saints 2011 Draft Summary:

With the 28th pick, the Saints selected Heisman Trophy-winning running back Mark Ingram. Ingram was a leader on the Saints offense from 2011-2018 and set the franchise's all-time rushing touchdown record with 50, surpassing former Saints running back Deuce McAllister. The Saints traded away the 121st overall pick to Jacksonville, in exchange for a 2010 fifth-round pick #158. Later in the draft, New Orleans traded their 155th overall pick along with tackle Jammal Brown to Washington for their third-round pick (#72 overall). The final trade made by the Black & Gold came in the sixth round when they traded away their 189th overall pick to New England in exchange for tight end David Thomas.

2011 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks:

Table inside Article
Pick # Position Player College
24 DE Cameron Jordan California
28 RB Mark Ingram Alabama
72 LB Martez Wilson (choice from New England) Illinois
88 CB Johnny Patrick (choice from Washington) Louisville
226 DE Greg Romeus Pittsburgh
243 LB Nate Bussey Illinois

2011 New Orleans Saints Draft Pick Trades:

Pick # Trade Details
56 Traded to New England
121 Traded to Jacksonville for 2010 fifth-round pick #158
155 Traded to Washington with T Jammal Brown for Redskins' third-round pick #72
189 Traded to New England in exchange for TE David Thomas

