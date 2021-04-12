New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2011 selections

The New Orleans Saints nabbed a key defensive starter in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft, All-Pro defensive end ﻿ Cameron Jordan ﻿ with the 24th pick, where he quickly made an impact with the team. In 2020, Jordan started in all 16 regular season, recording 52 tackles, 16 quarterback hits and 7.5 sacks. Jordan also started his 145th consecutive game, dating to the 2011 season finale against Carolina, surpassing Wayne Martin (Sept. 9, 1991 to Jan. 2, 1999) for the most consecutive starts by a Saint. The 6-foot-4, 287-pounder led another great defense to be ranked third in total defense and fourth in rushing defense. Jordan ranks second in team history with 94.5 sacks behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson (115.0 sacks).

Saints 2011 Draft Summary:

With the 28th pick, the Saints selected Heisman Trophy-winning running back Mark Ingram. Ingram was a leader on the Saints offense from 2011-2018 and set the franchise's all-time rushing touchdown record with 50, surpassing former Saints running back Deuce McAllister. The Saints traded away the 121st overall pick to Jacksonville, in exchange for a 2010 fifth-round pick #158. Later in the draft, New Orleans traded their 155th overall pick along with tackle Jammal Brown to Washington for their third-round pick (#72 overall). The final trade made by the Black & Gold came in the sixth round when they traded away their 189th overall pick to New England in exchange for tight end David Thomas.