Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Senior Bowl names Cameron Jordan to 2021 Hall of Fame class

New Orleans natives Patrick Surtain, Reggie Wayne also join 2021 class

Apr 08, 2021 at 10:04 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Jordan-Senior-Bowl-3-1920-040821
Dave Martin/AP2011

The Senior Bowl announced it will induct five new members into the game's Hall of Fame, including New Orleans Saints defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿, on June 23, 2021.

"I had teammates that were older than me at Cal like Tyson Alualu and Alex Mack go to the Senior Bowl and watching those guys ahead of me become first-rounders was proof of how important the Senior Bowl really was.  Getting the invite to the Senior Bowl was checking off the list of being acknowledged as one of the nation's best," Jordan said.

"When I got the Senior Bowl it allowed me to prove myself and eliminate any self-doubt versus the nation's best players.  Playing in the Senior Bowl reinforced what I should've already known—that I was fully prepared to go to the NFL."

CP-Jordan-Senior-Bowl-1-1920-040821
Dave Martin/AP2011

"We are proud to announce an incredible class of inductees," said Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reese's Senior Bowl. "Each of these men was a premier player in the National Football League at his respective position and all have the credentials to one day end up in Canton (home of Pro Football Hall of Fame).  We are honored to bring this group back to Mobile to celebrate their great NFL careers."

The 2021 class will also include former Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs CB Patrick Surtain, former San Francisco 49ers LT Joe Staley, former Jacksonville Jaguars RB Fred Taylor, and former Indianapolis Colts WR Reggie Wayne.

Surtain is a New Orleans native attended high school at Edna Karr High School, where he completed 44 of 97 passes for 753 yards with seven touchdowns and rushed 137 times for 784 yards with 12 touchdowns as a quarterback.

Wayne is also a New Orleans product who attended John Ehret High School. Wayne was also coached at the University of Miami by current Saints senior offensive assistant Curtis Johnson, where the wide receiver departed ranking first in the school history in catches.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SENIOR BOWL NEWS RELEASE

Related Links

CP-Jordan-Senior-Bowl-2-1920-040821
Dave Martin/AP2011

Related Content

news

What New Orleans Saints fans need to know about their newest opponent, the Tennessee Titans

Check out some information on our newest opponent added to the 2021 regular-season schedule
news

Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, tight end Nick Vannett admired New Orleans Saints from afar before joining team as free agents

'Who doesn't want to be around that?'
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon on two-year contract

The four-year NFL veteran playing in all 16 regular season contests with the Chiefs
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with tight end Nick Vannett on three-year contract

The five-year veteran played in 15 games with 11 starts for Denver in 2020
news

Drew Brees joins 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to discuss New Orleans, retirement decision

'I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to play for the New Orleans Saints and be a member of that community'
news

Defensive back P.J. Williams likes comfort zone he has with New Orleans Saints

'We equally have a great understanding of where I am in my career and where I'm trying to go'
news

Jameis Winston eager to compete to start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints, hopes to pick up where Drew Brees left off

'I would love to carry that torch from (Brees)'
news

Fullback Alex Armah expects to bring versatility to the position for New Orleans Saints

"I noticed that the Saints use a fullback in their offense"
news

New Orleans Saints sign FB Alex Armah to one-year contract 

Four-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Carolina Panthers
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with CB P.J. Williams on one-year contract 

Williams was originally selected by New Orleans 78th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft
news

Drew Brees expects spirited battle between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston for New Orleans Saints starting quarterback position

'It's going to bring out the best in both of them'
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: Thank You, #9
Best 100 Drew Brees Photos
Drew Brees Career Milestones
READ: Brees' Remarkable 20-Year NFL Career
Advertising