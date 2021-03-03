Saints agree to terms with DB J.T. Gray on two-year contract extension

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with DB ﻿J.T. Gray﻿ on a two-year contract extension. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Gray, 6-0, 202, has played in 37 regular season games and three postseason contests since joining New Orleans in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State. Over the past three seasons, Gray has become a core special teamer, making 25 special teams stops, three coverage fumble recoveries and one blocked punt. In 2020, he appeared in all 16 regular season games and both postseason contests, making seven coverage stops while adding a pass breakup and a tackle on defense. Gray played a key role on a Saints coverage unit squad that ranked first in the NFL in opponent punt return average (team-record 2.3 avg.), the third lowest total since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger and second in opponent kickoff return average (17.2 avg.).

Gray was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2018. After spending the final 11 weeks of his rookie season on the practice squad, Gray had a breakout season in 2019, tying the league-high with 16 special teams stops, one blocked punt and one fumble recovery, earning him Associated Press second-team All-Pro honors.