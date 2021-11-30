Saints vs Cowboys Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 13

THE MATCHUP: SAINTS VS COWBOYS 2021 WEEK 13
After a 31-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night, the New Orleans Saints (5-6), remain at home for the second straight week, returning to play against teams in the rugged NFC East and host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) on Thursday Night Football at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints have lost four consecutive games and a victory is essential this week to climb back to .500 and remain in the hunt for a playoff berth.
Dallas leads the all-time series 17-3, but New Orleans has won nine of the last 13 meetings dating back to the 1998 season. Also given the attractiveness of the matchup, since Sean Payton, a former member of the Cowboys coaching staff under Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, arrived in New Orleans in 2006, eight of the nine meetings have been played in prime time or before a nationally televised audience. Payton has posted a 5-3 record against his former team, the most recent meeting being a 12-10 home win on Sunday Night Football on September 29, 2019, when New Orleans won their first contest since the 1998 season without scoring a touchdown, backed by an efficient run game, stingy defense and four field goals.
Both teams will be looking to reverse a trend in the wrong direction on Sunday night. The Saints will be looking to break their first four-game losing streak since the start of the 2015 season. That skid was broken by a 26-20 win over Dallas on Sunday Night Football in the Superdome. The 7-4 Cowboys have a two-game lead over Philadelphia in the NFC East, but have dropped three of their past four games in losing ground in the race for the top seed in the conference.
SAINTS-COWBOYS SERIES HISTORY
Dallas leads the series, 17-13, though New Orleans has won nine of the last 13 meetings. The Cowboys won 8 of 10 from 1973-1994 and 13 of the first 16 between the clubs. 12 games have been decided by a touchdown or less, seven contests by three or less. The Saints have an 8-3 record in series contests played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome:
Date | Result | Site | Attendance
- 10/15/67 | Loss, 10-14 | Cotton Bowl | 64,128
- 11/12/67 | Loss, 10-27 | Tulane Stadium | 83,437
- 11/3/68 | Loss, 3-17 | Tulane Stadium | 84,728
- 9/28/69 | Loss, 17-21 | Tulane Stadium | 79,567
- 11/9/69 | Loss, 17-33 | Cotton Bowl | 68,282
- 10/17/71 | Won, 24-14 | Tulane Stadium | 83,088
- 9/24/73 | Loss, 3-40 | Texas Stadium | 52,715
- 9/19/76 | Loss, 6-24 | Superdome | 61,413
- 11/19/78 | Loss, 7-27 | Texas Stadium | 57,920
- 12/19/82 | Loss, 7-21 | Texas Stadium | 64,506
- 9/25/83 | Loss, 20-21 | Texas Stadium | 62,136
- 10/21/84 | Loss, 27-30 OT | Texas Stadium | 50,966
- 10/3/88 | Won, 20-17 | Superdome | 68,474
- 9/10/89 | Won, 28-0 | Superdome | 66,977
- 12/2/90 | Loss, 13-17 | Texas Stadium | 60,087
- 12/8/91 | Loss, 14-23 | Texas Stadium | 64,530
- 12/19/94 | Loss,16-24 | Superdome | 67,323
- 12/6/98 | Won, 22-3 | Superdome | 65,065
- 12/24/99 | Won, 31-24 | Superdome | 47,835
- 12/28/03 | Won, 13-7 | Superdome | 68,451
- 12/12/04 | Won, 27-13 | Texas Stadium | 64,056
- 12/10/06 | Won, 42-17 | Texas Stadium | 63,722
- 12/19/09 | Loss,17-24 | Superdome | 70,213
- 11/25/10 | Won, 30-27 | Cowboys Stadium | 93,985
- 12/23/12 | Won, 34-31 OT | Cowboys Stadium | 92,570
- 11/10/13 | Won, 49-17 | Superdome | 73,018
- 9/28/14 | Loss, 17-38 | AT&T Stadium | 91,176
- 10/4/15 | Won, 26-20 | Superdome | 73,009
- 11/29/18 | Loss, 10-13 | AT&T Stadium | 93,004
- 9/29/19 | Won, 12-10 | Superdome | 73,086
THE LAST MEETING
Saints 12, Dallas Cowboys 10; September 29, 2019 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – The Saints won their second consecutive game, defeating Dallas at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in a contest dominated by defense and special teams. It marked the first time New Orleans won a game without scoring a touchdown since an Oct. 25, 1998 9-3 victory over Tampa Bay.
Dallas jumped out to a 3-0 lead compliments of a 28-yard field goal by K Brett Maher. New Orleans started pushing back when WR/RS Deonte Harris returned a kickoff 29 yards in a drive that spanned the first and second quarters and went nine plays and 52 yards, K Wil Lutz drilled a 40-yard field goal. New Orleans then forced a quick three-and-out, Harris returned the punt to the Saints 49 and Lutz hit a 42-yard field goal to give New Orleans the edge.
Check out the best action shots from the Saints in Week 4 as they host the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Midway through the third quarter, Prescott completed a pass for a 35-yard gain to TE Blake Jarwin, that set up a one-yard rushing touchdown by Elliott to give the Dallas a 10-9 lead.
Between the third and fourth quarters, QB Teddy Bridgewater drove the offense 67 yards in 15 plays on a drive that lasted 9:06 and Lutz drilled a 26-yard field goal for the lead. New Orleans held on for the win with DT David Onyemata dropping Prescott for a 11-yard loss and S Marcus Williams picking him off on the final play of the contest to seal the victory.
Bridgewater threw for 193 yards and WR Michael Thomas had nine receptions for 95 yards to move into a tie for the NFL receiving lead with 34 grabs and tied Odel Beckham Jr. by reaching 350 career catches in the fewest games in NFL history (52 games). Defensively, Vonn Bell led the team with ten tackles.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS-DALLAS COWBOYS SERIES FAST FACTS
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory vs Cowboys:
32 (Saints 49, Cowboys 17, November 10, 2013 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome)
Cowboys' Largest Margin of Victory vs Saints:
37 (Cowboys 40, Saints 3, September 24, 1973 at Texas Stadium)
Current Series Streak:
Saints 1 (Sept. 29, 2019-present)
Saints' Longest Win Streak vs Cowboys:
6 (December 6, 1998- December 10, 2006)
Cowboys' Longest Win Streak vs Saints:
6 (September 24, 1973- October 21, 1984)
Most Points by Saints in a Game vs Cowboys:
49, (Saints 49, Cowboys 17, November 10, 2013 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome)
Most Points by Cowboys in a Game vs Saints:
40, Saints 3 (September 24, 1973 at Texas Stadium)
Most Combined Points (Both Teams):
65 (Saints 34, Cowboys 28 OT, December 23, 2012 at Cowboys Stadium)
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game vs Cowboys:
Three points (Twice), Cowboys won 17-3 on November 3, 1968 at Tulane Stadium (First). Cowboys won 40-3 on September 24, 1973 at Texas Stadium (Most Recent).
Fewest Points by Cowboys in a Game vs Saints:
0, (September 10, 1989 at Texas Stadium)
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):
20 points (Twice), Cowboys won 17-3 on November 3, 1968 at Tulane Stadium (First Time). Saints won 13-7 on December 28, 2003 at the Louisiana Superdome (Most Recent).
DALLAS COWBOYS WEEK 12 RECAP
From DallasCowboys.com
With the Dallas Cowboys' 36-33 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the 54th edition of the annual Thanksgiving game, three of the team's four defeats this year have now come against that particular division.
And not that a loss should be blamed on the officials, but Shawn Hochuli's crew took center stage in much of this one. They came into the game having called the fourth-most penalties in the NFL while the Cowboys entered the day as the most penalized team in the league. The trends continued as the officials tossed a combined 28 flags for a staggering 276 yards, both teams having reason to complain on some questionable calls.
Still, despite their frustrations, Dak Prescott led his troops on a valiant comeback in the fourth quarter, twice tying the score to send the game into extra time. The quarterback threw for 375 yards and two touchdowns for a 106.3 passer rating. Both Michael Gallup (106) and Cedrick Wilson (104) topped 100 receiving yards with six players catching at least three passes.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WEEK 12 RECAP
On the night that legendary New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees said goodbye to Saints fans, the New Orleans offense had one of its least effective games as the Buffalo Bills cruised to a 31-6 victory on Thanksgiving night at the Caesars Superdome.
Quarterback Trevor Siemian, making his fourth start in place of an injured Jameis Winston, couldn't get anything working early as the Saints lost their fourth consecutive game to drop to 5-6. New Orleans had 64 yards of offense at halftime and just 190 for the game. The Saints didn't get on the scoreboard until 14:54 remained when Siemian hit tight end Nick Vannett with an 11-yard touchdown pass.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.