Saints vs Cowboys Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 13

THE MATCHUP: SAINTS VS COWBOYS 2021 WEEK 13

After a 31-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night, the New Orleans Saints (5-6), remain at home for the second straight week, returning to play against teams in the rugged NFC East and host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) on Thursday Night Football at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints have lost four consecutive games and a victory is essential this week to climb back to .500 and remain in the hunt for a playoff berth.

Dallas leads the all-time series 17-3, but New Orleans has won nine of the last 13 meetings dating back to the 1998 season. Also given the attractiveness of the matchup, since Sean Payton, a former member of the Cowboys coaching staff under Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, arrived in New Orleans in 2006, eight of the nine meetings have been played in prime time or before a nationally televised audience. Payton has posted a 5-3 record against his former team, the most recent meeting being a 12-10 home win on Sunday Night Football on September 29, 2019, when New Orleans won their first contest since the 1998 season without scoring a touchdown, backed by an efficient run game, stingy defense and four field goals.