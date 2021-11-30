Ways to Watch: Saints vs Cowboys 2021 NFL Week 13

SAINTS-COWBOYS GAME PREVIEW

After a 31-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night, the New Orleans Saints (5-6), remain at home for the second straight week, returning to play against teams in the rugged NFC East and host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) on "Thursday Night Football" at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints have lost four consecutive games and a victory is essential this week to climb back to .500 and remain in the hunt for a playoff berth.

Dallas leads the all-time series 17-3, but New Orleans has won nine of the last 13 meetings dating to the 1998 season. Also given the attractiveness of the matchup, since Sean Payton, a former member of the Cowboys coaching staff under Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, arrived in New Orleans in 2006, eight of the nine meetings have been played in prime time or before a nationally televised audience. Payton has posted a 5-3 record against his former team, the most recent meeting being a 12-10 home win on "Sunday Night Football" on Sept. 29, 2019, when New Orleans won its first contest since the 1998 season without scoring a touchdown, backed by an efficient run game, stingy defense and four field goals.

WATCH SAINTS-COWBOYS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

FOX/NFL NETWORK (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), and Kristina Pink (sideline)

WATCH SAINTS-COWBOYS ON MOBILE

Fans can catch the matchup between New Orleans and Dallas on Amazon Prime with Hannah Storm (play-by-play) and Andrea Kremer (analyst) as well as on Amazon Prime Scout's Feed with Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Joy Taylor.