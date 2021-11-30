Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Cowboys 2021 NFL Week 13

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 2, 2021

Nov 30, 2021 at 09:10 AM
New Orleans Saints
CP-NOSDAL-Cam-Jordan-1920-0001
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

SAINTS-COWBOYS GAME PREVIEW

After a 31-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night, the New Orleans Saints (5-6), remain at home for the second straight week, returning to play against teams in the rugged NFC East and host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) on "Thursday Night Football" at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints have lost four consecutive games and a victory is essential this week to climb back to .500 and remain in the hunt for a playoff berth.

Dallas leads the all-time series 17-3, but New Orleans has won nine of the last 13 meetings dating to the 1998 season. Also given the attractiveness of the matchup, since Sean Payton, a former member of the Cowboys coaching staff under Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, arrived in New Orleans in 2006, eight of the nine meetings have been played in prime time or before a nationally televised audience. Payton has posted a 5-3 record against his former team, the most recent meeting being a 12-10 home win on "Sunday Night Football" on Sept. 29, 2019, when New Orleans won its first contest since the 1998 season without scoring a touchdown, backed by an efficient run game, stingy defense and four field goals.

WATCH SAINTS-COWBOYS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

FOX/NFL NETWORK (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

  • Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), and Kristina Pink (sideline)

WATCH SAINTS-COWBOYS ON MOBILE

Fans can catch the matchup between New Orleans and Dallas on Amazon Prime with Hannah Storm (play-by-play) and Andrea Kremer (analyst) as well as on Amazon Prime Scout's Feed with Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Joy Taylor.

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)

National Radio: Westwood One

  • Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Tony Boselli (analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst), and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options, and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS DOME AT HOME PREGAME REPORT PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Cowboys for 2021 NFL Week 13. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2021 Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

