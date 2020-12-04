Coordinator Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints defenders find rhythm that has taken unit to top defensive ranking

"(Playing fast is) everything," he said. "It's everything that's all about defensive football. When you know exactly what to do and you put your eyes in the right spot, and us as coaches do a good job of just giving you A and B – like, if they do this, I want you to do this and if they do that, I want you to do that – and then everything else in between, let those guys go out and play football.

"And I think we've just done a better job of that. I think our guys really understand what we're trying to do defensively and what we're trying to accomplish with everything that we're doing. And then I think when guys experience success in doing things a certain way, they get more and more comfortable with it. And success tends to breed success."

Defensive end Cameron Jordan﻿, the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November (a league-high tying five sacks and 12 tackles in five games) said New Orleans' effectiveness always is rooted in what the Saints are doing, rather than what an opponent allows.

"When it comes down to it, again, I've been saying it's been our defensive unit, it's been our collective effort," said Jordan, who had three of New Orleans' eight sacks in the first game against Atlanta. "And it's all about focusing on what we can do, what we do best and how we can affect the offense.

"You know, I trust Double D (Demario Davis), I trust Kwon (Alexander), I trust Marshon (Lattimore), Marcus (William), Malcolm (Jenkins), and Duce (C.J. Gardner-Johnson), P Rob (Patrick Robinson), P.J. (Williams) , whoever gets on the field. You know, I trust our entire back seven.

"When you're talking about the defensive line, you know, I have the utmost confidence in us. I like us versus anybody. So when it comes down to what an offense does, what's the trick play here? What's their bread and butter? It's all about us as a defense and how we're going to attack."

And comfort allows for the defensive creativity to flow.

"I think you go into each gameplan and you attack each gameplan a little bit differently," Allen said. "And my ability to, and our ability as coaches to, be more creative is all based on what we're able to handle as a defense and what we're able to handle as players.