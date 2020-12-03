Saints at Falcons 2020 Week 13 Preview

Saints vs. Falcons | Week 13 Matchup
Following a dominant 31-3 road win over the Denver Broncos, the New Orleans Saints (9-2), will face off against the Atlanta Falcons (4-7), Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 12 p.m. CT on FOX.
The club's will meet once again for the second time in three weeks. The Black and Gold came out with a convincing 24-9 victory in the first meeting at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22 and will looking for the season sweep and to improve their division record to 5-0. The 9-2 Saints are currently atop the NFC postseason seedings and will be looking to hold or gain ground in that department as well as reach double-digits in victories in four consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. Head Coach Sean Payton has now defeated all 31 opponents.
The formula of a suffocating defense and explosive running came took control of the Broncos matchup, allowing Denver to finish with only 112 total net yards, 100 rushing and 12 passing. The Broncos became the third Saints opponent in the past four games to fail to reach the end zone. LB Demario Davis led New Orleans in tackles, concluding the game with nine stops, while DE Cameron Jordan pitched in a sack to increase his season total to 6.5. DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson and CB Janoris Jenkins capitalized on the back end with one pick apiece. The team's newest addition, LB Kwon Alexander, posted the team's third takeaway, a fumble recovery.
QB Taysom Hill helped the Saints offense score three touchdowns in three red zone appearances, including two rushing scores of his own, as New Orleans dominated the time of possession battle 35:46-24:14. RB Latavius Murray enjoyed his most explosive performance as a Saint, carrying 19 times for 124 yards (6.5 avg.), including a 36-yard scoring burst, his longest rush as a Saint. The Saints' offensive line blocked for 229 total rushing yards, the most prolific run game performance by the team since the 2018 season.
On Sunday, the Black and Gold will meet their division rival Black and Red, trailing 52-50 in the all-time series, after picking up five of the last seven meetings. Since taking the reigns of the Falcons, Atlanta Interim Head Coach Raheem Morris has posted a 4-2 record in charge of the Falcons, as New Orleans will face off against a threatening offense once against led by QB Matt Ryan and WR Julio Jones, as Atlanta attempts to inch back into the postseason race.
Around The NFC South: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5) and the Carolina Panthers (4-8) will both have Week 13 byes.
Saints vs. Falcons | Week 13 Broadcast Information
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2020 – 12 P.M. (CST)
MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM – ATLANTA, GA
- TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally) – Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst) and Shannon Spake (sideline)
- NATIONAL RADIO: Sports USA Radio – John Ahlers (play-by-play) and Doug Plank (color analyst)
- LOCAL RADIO: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM) – Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst)
- SPANISH LANGUAGE RADIO: KGLA (830 AM and 105.7 FM) – Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
Atlanta Falcons | Top Stats in Week 12
- Matt Ryan: 22/39 for 185 yards, 2 TD and 1 INT
- Calvin Ridley: 6 receptions for 50 yards and 1 TD
- Ito Smith: 12 carries for 65 yards and 1 TD
New Orleans Saints | Top Stats in Week 12
- Taysom Hill : 9/16 for 78 yards + 10 carries for 44 yards and 2 TD
- Latavius Murray 19 carries for 124 yards and 2 TD
- Alvin Kamara: 11 carries for 54 yards
Atlanta Falcons | Week 12 Recap vs. Las Vegas Raiders
from atlantafalcons.com
Atlanta's 43-6 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders was its best performance of the season by a good margin. It was similar to the Falcons' 40-23 win against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, but the defense had a complete performance throughout the entire game on Sunday, allowing just three points in each half.
Deion Jones was among the heroes of the game, coming through with a pick-six in the third quarter, which was one of five turnovers for the Falcons.
Saints vs Falcons | Series History
Atlanta leads the regular season series, 52-50, with New Orleans holding an 20-9 advantage over the Falcons since 2006. Since 1991, 32 games have been decided by eight points or less. The Falcons had a 10-game winning streak from 1995-99, which remains the Saints' longest winless streak against an opponent. New Orleans took 13-of-16 in the rivalry from 1986-94 and Atlanta won nine-straight over the fledgling Saints from 1969-73. Atlanta's most recent mastery over a five-year period ended with a 21-19 win for New Orleans at the Georgia Dome on Nov. 22, 2000. Eight games in the series have gone into overtime.
In the 102 regular season games of the series there has been:
- 2,157 points scored by New Orleans, 2,263 allowed.
- A ten-game Atlanta winning streak from 1995-99.
- A six-game win streak for New Orleans from 1986-89.
- 44 games decided by double-digits.
- 17 games decided by 21 or more points.
- 50 games decided by seven points or less.
- 3 games decided by one point.
- A 38-point win by Saints (11/1/87) - Biggest Saints win.
- A 55-point loss by Saints (9/16/73) - Biggest Saints loss.
- Four shutouts - Two by each club, the most recent a 38-0 win in Atlanta on 11/1/87.
- Eight overtime games— four wins by each club.
- Six Monday night games, two Sunday night games and eight Thursday night games, including Thanksgiving night in 2018 and 2019.
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Advertising
Saints vs Falcons | Statistical Comparison from 2020
|Saints
|Falcons
|Record
|9-2
|4-7
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|29.6 (5)
|26.8 (11)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|20.5 (5)
|25.6 (17)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|366.0 (13)
|374.7 (10)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|134.7 (7)
|103.5 (23)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|231.3 (20)
|271.4 (5)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|284.9 (1)
|391.7 (27)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|76.6 (2)
|100.3 (6)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|208.3 (5)
|291.5 (31)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|24.9 (8)
|19.6 (26)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|11.2 (7)
|8.7 (17)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+7 (4)
|+5 (6t)
|Penalties
|67
|64
|Penalty Yards
|712
|565
|Opp. Penalties
|48
|65
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|396
|607
Saints vs Falcons | Connections
New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara is an Atlanta native who prepped at Norcross (Ga.) HS, where he rushed for 2,264 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry and added 22 receptions for 286 yards and five scores as a senior in 2012, earning Georgia Mr. Football honors from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Saints Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen's father, Grady, played for Atlanta from 1968-72. Allen served on the Falcons defensive coaching staff from 2002-05 before coming to New Orleans in 2006. Allen tutored Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub in Oakland in 2014, when he served as head coach and Schaub and Saints running back Latavius Murray were teammates. Murray was tutored in Oakland by Falcons Running Backs Coach Bernie Parmalee from 2015-16.
Saints QB Jameis Winston, linebacker Kwon Alexander and Falcons tight end Luke Stocker played for Atlanta Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter when he served as head coach in Tampa Bay. Saints QB Taysom Hill and Koetter are both Pocatello, Idaho natives who played quarterback at Pocatello Highland High School. Atlanta Quarterbacks Coach Greg Knapp served as Allen's offensive coordinator in Oakland in 2012. Knapp also served as offensive coordinator of the Raiders from 2007-08, Saints Wide Receivers Coach Ronald Curry's final two seasons as a wideout for the Silver and Black.
New Orleans Running Backs Coach Joel Thomas and Falcons Defensive Line/Run Game Coordinator Tosh Lupoli served on the same University of Washington coaching staff in 2012. Lupoli tutored Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan at the University of California from 2008-10.
Atlanta safety Sharrod Neasman spent the 2018 preseason with New Orleans and was a college teammate at Florida Atlantic University with New Orleans defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
Saints kicker Wil Lutz prepped at Northgate (Newnan, Ga.) HS and played at Georgia State.
Atlanta Defensive Safeties Coach Chad Walker is a New Orleans native who began his coaching career as a student assistant at LSU in 2000 after graduating with a degree in education and also coached at Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi College.
New Orleans Quarterbacks Coach Joe Lombardi served on the Falcons coaching staff as an offensive assistant in 2006.
Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith and Falcons guard Justin McCray were college teammates at the University of Central Florida.
Falcons Director of Player Personnel Steve Sabo served as a pro scout in New Orleans from 1996-98.
New Orleans linebacker Craig Robertson and Atlanta center Alex Mack were teammates in Cleveland. Jordan and Mack were college teammates at the University of California.
New Orleans linebacker Alex Anzalone and Atlanta safety Keanu Neal were teammates at the University of Florida.
Falcons Defensive Assistant Lance Schulters went to training camp with the Saints in 2008.
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones prepped at Foley (Al.) HS.
Falcons linebacker Deion Jones is a New Orleans native who prepped at Jesuit HS and starred at LSU.
Atlanta running back Ito Smith prepped at McGill-Toolen Catholic (Mobile, Al.) HS and played at Southern Mississippi, where he was a teammate of Saints practice squad center/guard Cameron Tom.
Saints tight end Jared Cook, who prepped at North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) HS, played with Brown in St. Louis in 2015.
Saints defensive end Carl Granderson and Falcons running back Brian Hill were college teammates at the University of Wyoming.
Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell played together at the University of Florida.
Saints practice squad guard/center Will Clapp and Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage were college teammates at Louisiana State University.
New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington and Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary were college teammates at the University of Washington.
Saints defensive tackle Tyler Davison was a fifth round draft pick of the Saints in 2015 and played his first four seasons for the Black and Gold.
Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield were college teammates at Ohio State.
Saints vs Falcons | Series Fast Facts
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: 38 points, Saints won 38-0 on 11/01/87 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.
Falcons' Largest Margin of Victory: 55 points, Falcons won 62-7 on 09/16/73 at Tulane Stadium.
Current Series Streak: Saints have won two straight, 11/28/19-.
Saints' Longest Win Streak: Six games, 12/14/86-11/19/89.
Falcons' Longest Win Streak: ten games, 9/17/95-12/05/99.
Most Points by Saints in a Game: 45 points (twice), most recent, Saints won 45-16 on 12/26/11 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Points by Falcons in a Game: 62 points, Falcons won 62-7 on 9/16/73 at Tulane Stadium.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams): 80 points, Saints won 43-37 on 9/23/18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: 0 points (twice), most recent, Falcons won 27-0 on 09/06/81 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.
Fewest Points by Falcons in a Game: Zero points (twice), last, Saints won 30-0, 10/10/76 at Superdome.
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams): 16 points, Saints won 13-3 on 10/20/74 at Atlanta Stadium.