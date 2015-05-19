Complete list of Saints Hall of Fame members

Tyrone Hughes and Michael Lewis are the latest members of the New Orleans Saints Hall of the Fame. The full list of inductees is below:

Saints Hall of Fame Inductees

1988--Archie Manning (QB) and Danny Abramowicz (WR)

1989--Tommy Myers (S) and Tom Dempsey (K)

1990--Billy Kilmer (QB)

1991--Derland Moore (DT) and Tony Galbreath (RB)

1992--George Rogers (RB), Jake Kupp (G), and John Hill (C)

1993--Joe Federspiel (LB)

1994--Jim Finks (GM) and Henry Childs (TE)

1995--Bob Pollard (DE) and Doug Atkins (DE)

1996--Dave Whitsell (DB) and Dave Waymer (DB)

1997--Rickey Jackson (LB) and Stan Brock (T)

1998--Dalton Hilliard (RB) and Sam Mills (LB)

1999--Bobby Hebert (QB) and Eric Martin (WR)

2000--Vaughan Johnson (LB) and Pat Swilling (LB)

2001--Hoby Brenner (TE) and Jim Wilks (DE)

2002--Jim Mora (Coach) and Frank Warren (DE)

2003--Wayne Martin (DE) and Jim Dombrowski (G/T)

2004--Rueben Mayes (RB) and Steve Sidwell (Ast. Coach)

2005--No induction due to Hurricane Katrina

2006--Joel Hilgenberg (C/G)

2007--Joe Johnson (DE)

2008-Willie Roaf (T)

2009-Morten Andersen (K)

2010-Joe Horn (WR)

2011-Sammy Knight (S)

2012-Tom Benson (Owner) and Deuce McAllister (RB)

2013-La'Roi Glover (DT)

2014-Aaron Brooke (QB) and John Carney (K)