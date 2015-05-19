Complete list of Saints Hall of Fame members

Photos for the 2015 Saints Hall of Fame Announcement of Tyrone Hughes and Michael Lewis. Photos by Alex Restrepo and Annie Hills.
Tyrone Hughes and Michael Lewis are the latest members of the New Orleans Saints Hall of the Fame. The full list of inductees is below:
Saints Hall of Fame Inductees
1988--Archie Manning (QB) and Danny Abramowicz (WR)
1989--Tommy Myers (S) and Tom Dempsey (K)
1990--Billy Kilmer (QB)
1991--Derland Moore (DT) and Tony Galbreath (RB)
1992--George Rogers (RB), Jake Kupp (G), and John Hill (C)
1993--Joe Federspiel (LB)
1994--Jim Finks (GM) and Henry Childs (TE)
1995--Bob Pollard (DE) and Doug Atkins (DE)
1996--Dave Whitsell (DB) and Dave Waymer (DB)
1997--Rickey Jackson (LB) and Stan Brock (T)
1998--Dalton Hilliard (RB) and Sam Mills (LB)
1999--Bobby Hebert (QB) and Eric Martin (WR)
2000--Vaughan Johnson (LB) and Pat Swilling (LB)
2001--Hoby Brenner (TE) and Jim Wilks (DE)
2002--Jim Mora (Coach) and Frank Warren (DE)
2003--Wayne Martin (DE) and Jim Dombrowski (G/T)
2004--Rueben Mayes (RB) and Steve Sidwell (Ast. Coach)
2005--No induction due to Hurricane Katrina
2006--Joel Hilgenberg (C/G)
2007--Joe Johnson (DE)
2008-Willie Roaf (T)
2009-Morten Andersen (K)
2010-Joe Horn (WR)
2011-Sammy Knight (S)
2012-Tom Benson (Owner) and Deuce McAllister (RB)
2013-La'Roi Glover (DT)
2014-Aaron Brooke (QB) and John Carney (K)
Joe Gemelli Fleur De Lis Award
(awarded annually to a person who has contributed to the betterment of the Saints organization or who has contributed to the New Orleans Saints)
1989--Al Hirt
1990--Joe Gemelli(award named after him from this point forward)
1991--Dave Dixon
1992--Charlie Kertz
1993--Wayne Mack
1994--Erby Aucoin
1995--Aaron Broussard
1996--Marie Knutson
1997--Angela Hill
1998--Joe Impastato
1999--Frank Warren
2000--Bob Remy
2001--Peter "Champ" Clark
2002--Dean Kleinschmidt
2003--Jim Fast
2004--Bob Roesler
**2005--No inductee due to Hurricane Katrina
2006--Buddy Diliberto
2007--New Orleans Saints fans
2008-Barra Birrcher
2009-Jerry Romig
2010-Dan Simmons and Glennon "Silky" Powell
2011-Bruce Miller
2012-Jim Henderson
2013-Peter FInney
2014- Al Nastasi and Tony Piazza
2015 - Doug Thornton