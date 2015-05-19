Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Complete list of Saints Hall of Fame members

Tyrone Hughes, Michael Lewis are latest inductees

May 19, 2015 at 10:05 AM

2015 Saints Hall of Fame Announcement

Photos for the 2015 Saints Hall of Fame Announcement of Tyrone Hughes and Michael Lewis. Photos by Alex Restrepo and Annie Hills.

No Title
1 / 13
No Title
2 / 13
No Title
3 / 13
No Title
4 / 13
No Title
5 / 13
No Title
6 / 13
No Title
7 / 13
No Title
8 / 13
No Title
9 / 13
No Title
10 / 13
No Title
11 / 13
No Title
12 / 13
No Title
13 / 13
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Tyrone Hughes and Michael Lewis are the latest members of the New Orleans Saints Hall of the Fame. The full list of inductees is below:

Saints Hall of Fame Inductees

1988--Archie Manning (QB) and Danny Abramowicz (WR)
1989--Tommy Myers (S) and Tom Dempsey (K)
1990--Billy Kilmer (QB)
1991--Derland Moore (DT) and Tony Galbreath (RB)
1992--George Rogers (RB), Jake Kupp (G), and John Hill (C)
1993--Joe Federspiel (LB)
1994--Jim Finks (GM) and Henry Childs (TE)
1995--Bob Pollard (DE) and Doug Atkins (DE)
1996--Dave Whitsell (DB) and Dave Waymer (DB)
1997--Rickey Jackson (LB) and Stan Brock (T)
1998--Dalton Hilliard (RB) and Sam Mills (LB)
1999--Bobby Hebert (QB) and Eric Martin (WR)
2000--Vaughan Johnson (LB) and Pat Swilling (LB)
2001--Hoby Brenner (TE) and Jim Wilks (DE)
2002--Jim Mora (Coach) and Frank Warren (DE)
2003--Wayne Martin (DE) and Jim Dombrowski (G/T)
2004--Rueben Mayes (RB) and Steve Sidwell (Ast. Coach)
2005--No induction due to Hurricane Katrina
2006--Joel Hilgenberg (C/G)
2007--Joe Johnson (DE)
2008-Willie Roaf (T)
2009-Morten Andersen (K)
2010-Joe Horn (WR)
2011-Sammy Knight (S)
2012-Tom Benson (Owner) and Deuce McAllister (RB)
2013-La'Roi Glover (DT)
2014-Aaron Brooke (QB) and John Carney (K)

Joe Gemelli Fleur De Lis Award
(awarded annually to a person who has contributed to the betterment of the Saints organization or who has contributed to the New Orleans Saints)
1989--Al Hirt
1990--Joe Gemelli(award named after him from this point forward)
1991--Dave Dixon
1992--Charlie Kertz
1993--Wayne Mack
1994--Erby Aucoin
1995--Aaron Broussard
1996--Marie Knutson
1997--Angela Hill
1998--Joe Impastato
1999--Frank Warren
2000--Bob Remy
2001--Peter "Champ" Clark
2002--Dean Kleinschmidt
2003--Jim Fast
2004--Bob Roesler
**2005--No inductee due to Hurricane Katrina
2006--Buddy Diliberto
2007--New Orleans Saints fans
2008-Barra Birrcher
2009-Jerry Romig
2010-Dan Simmons and Glennon "Silky" Powell
2011-Bruce Miller
2012-Jim Henderson
2013-Peter FInney
2014- Al Nastasi and Tony Piazza
2015 - Doug Thornton

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tony Jones Jr.'s journey leads to perfect birthday gift in New Orleans Saints victory over Carolina

'There are days I wanted to quit, but she's my rock'
news

New Orleans Saints defense aiming to stunt growth of Carolina quarterback Bryce Young

'You can tell on tape that he's very poised and under control'
news

Alontae Taylor filled slot nicely for New Orleans Saints in season opener

'Now it's just the man in front of me, and competing against that person'
news

New Orleans Saints offense chasing improvement after season opener

"As an offense, all 11 guys have to do the right thing for a play to work"
news

Forced turnovers, red zone stops highlight sterling defensive effort by New Orleans Saints defense in season opener

'That's exactly what I'm looking for. Opportunities. A lot of times, I go the whole game with no opportunities'
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis was victorious long before walking on field for Sunday's game

'When we leave this game we go back to being regular people. And regular people are living life, and people are waiting for a knock'
news

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu enjoys successful homecoming

The three-time All-Pro safety looks to start another strong season with his hometown team
news

New Orleans Saints sign guard/center Cesar Ruiz to a four-year contract extension

Ruiz is now under contract for the next five seasons 
news

New Orleans Saints defense faces formidable challenge in Titans running back Derrick Henry

'Even if you do everything right, you still have to tackle him'
news

After a season off, tight end Jimmy Graham excited to begin second phase as a New Orleans Saint

'How incredible it is to be back, be back with this organization, in this locker room'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has simple goal in second stint with Coach Dennis Allen

'Hopefully, I can be successful and help him have more success. I believe in him so much'
news

Running back Jamaal Williams laser focused on New Orleans Saints season opener

'I'm not a real talker about it. I just go out there and do it, and then after it's done I just keep on pushing'
Advertising