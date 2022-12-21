Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Browns vs. Saints Week 16 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

The New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns last faced off in 2018, in what was a 21-18 victory for the Saints, but the Browns lead the overall series 13-5.

Dec 21, 2022 at 11:02 AM
New Orleans Saints
THE MATCHUP: BROWNS vs. SAINTS 2022 WEEK 16

Coming off a 21-18 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to improve to 5-9, the New Orleans Saints will play on the road for two consecutive weeks, starting by facing the Cleveland Browns on December 24 at FirstEnergy Stadium. It will be the first time New Orleans has visited Cleveland in the regular season since 2014. Weather will be a factor with predictions putting temperatures in the teens and wind gusts at over 40 mph.

The two teams last faced off in 2018, in what was a 21-18 victory for the New Orleans, the exact score of Sunday's triumph in the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans goes into the contest at 5-9, with the Saints, Falcons and Carolina Panthers all logjammed behind the 6-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a competitive NFC South.

This Week In The NFC South:

Carolina Panthers (5 -9) host the Detroit Lions (7-7).

Atlanta Falcons (5-9) play at the Baltimore Ravens (9-5).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) play at the Arizona Cardinals (4-10).

BROWNS vs. SAINTS SERIES HISTORY

The two clubs were both members of the NFL's Century Division in 1968, New Orleans' second season.

Cleveland leads the overall series 13-5, but three of the last four meetings have been decided by five points or less, reflecting hard-fought games where the outcomes were not decided until the final drive.

In the 18 games of the series there have been:

  • 311 points scored by New Orleans, 415 allowed.
  • An eight-game Browns winning streak from 1967-81.
  • A three-game win streak for New Orleans from 1984-90.
  • Five games decided by double-digits.
  • One game decided by 21 or more points.
  • 11 games decided by seven points or less.
  • One game decided by one point.
  • A 7-point win by Saints (9/13/87) - Biggest Saints win.
  • A 35-point loss by Saints (10/1/67) - Biggest Saints loss.
  • Three season openers.
  • A 3-8 home record for New Orleans and a 2-5 roadmark.

THE LAST MEETING

New Orleans Saints 21, Cleveland Browns 18; September 16, 2018 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – The New Orleans Saints staged two fourth quarter rallies to beat the Cleveland Browns 21-18 on Sunday at the Superdome.

The Browns looked like they were going to win when quarterback Tyrod Taylor hit Antonio Callaway with a 47-yard touchdown pass with 1:16 to play but Zane Gonzalez missed the extra-point attempt wide left, his second extra-points miss of the game.

The Saints (1-1) then marched into field-goal range thanks to 8-yard and 42-yard completions from Drew Brees to Ted Ginn Jr. Wil Lutz made a 44-yard field goal with 22 seconds left for the winning points. Cleveland had a chance to tie but Gonzalez missed a 52-yard field-goal attempt to the right with three seconds to play. It was his fourth missed kick Sunday. FULL GAME NOTES

BROWNS vs. SAINTS 2022 STATISTICAL COMPARISON

League Rankings

Table inside Article
SaintsBrowns
Record5-96-8
Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)20.4 (21)22.4 (16)
Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)22.5 (17)23.3 (22t)
Total Off. (NFL Rank)343.8 (16)362.6 (8)
Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)111.3 (22)149.0 (4)
Passing Off. (NFL Rank)232.5 (11)213.6 (31)
Total Def. (NFL Rank)327.6 (11)342.4 (30)
Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)132.6 (19)133.1 (25)
Passing Def. (NFL Rank)195.1 (10)209.4 (27)
Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)21.7 (16)22.9 (4)
Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)9.8 (10)9.9 (1)
Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)-12 (31t)-3 (24t)
Penalties9286
Penalty Yards791735
Opp. Penalties7877
Opp. Penalty Yards684655

49ERS vs. SAINTS SERIES FAST FACTS

Saints' Largest Margin of Victory:

Seven points, Saints won 28-21 on 9/13/87 at Superdome.

Browns' Largest Margin of Victory:

35 points, Browns won 42-7 on 10/1/67 at Tulane Stadium.

Current Series Streak:

Saints have won one, 9/18/18-.

Saints' Longest Win Streak:

Three games, 10/28/84-10/14/90.

Browns' Longest Win Streak:

Eight games, 10/1/67- 10/18/81.

Most Points by Saints in a Game:

28 points, Saints won 28-21 on 9/13/87 at Superdome.

Most Points by Browns in a Game:

42 points, Browns won 42-7 on 10/1/67 at Tulane Stadium.

Most Combined Points (Both Teams):

50 points, Browns won 26-24 on 9/14/14 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Fewest Points by Saints in a Game:

Seven points, Browns won 42-7 on 10/1/67 at Tulane Stadium.

Fewest Points by Browns in a Game:

14 points, Saints won 19-14 on 9/10/06 at Cleveland Browns Stadium

BROWNS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans Head Coach Dennis Allen and Director of Strength and Conditioning Larry Jackson were college teammates at Texas A&M.

Browns Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods served as linebackers coach at Northwestern State in 1994 and tutored Saints CBs Bradley Roby and Isaac Yiadom when he served on the Denver Broncos defensive staff.

Yiadom and Browns safety John Johnson III were college teammates at Boston College.

Browns Quarterbacks Coach Alex Van Pelt tutored Saints QB Andy Dalton in the same position with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2018-19.

Van Pelt and Saints Senior Offensive Assistant Bob Bicknell served on the same staff with the Bengals from 2018-19.

Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry played for the Browns from 2018-21.

Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael served as the tight ends coach and offensive assistant for the Browns in 2000, while his late father, Pete Carmichael Jr. served as the team's offensive coordinator.

Saints Pro Scout Tosan Eyetsemitan worked in player personnel for the Browns from 2017-21 as a scouting assistant.

Saints strength and conditioning coach Charles Byrd is an Oxford, Ohio native and started as a strength and conditioning intern at Miami.

New Orleans strength and conditioning coach Rob Wenning is a Coldwater, Ohio native and played football at the University of Findley (Ohio). Wenning also served a football strength and conditioning internship at Ohio State from 2007-2008.

Bradley Roby, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, linebacker Pete Werner, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore all played college football at Ohio State. Thomas and Lattimore were teammates and members of the 2014 national championship team. Werner played with Cleveland defensive tackle Tommy Togiai on the Buckeyes.

Linebacker Andrew Dowell and Lattimore are Cleveland area natives. Lattimore attended Glenville High School in Cleveland and Dowell played running back and safety at St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) HS.

Lattimore was a Buckeyes teammate with Cleveland cornerback Denzel Ward.

Bradley Roby, New Orleans running back David Johnson and Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson, tight end Pharaoh Brown and center Greg Mancz were teammates with the Houston Texans.

Browns linebacker Deion Jones prepped at Jesuit HS and played at LSU.

Saints center/guard Cesar Ruiz and Cleveland wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones were college teammates at Michigan.

Saints center/guard Erik McCoy and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett were teammates at Texas A&M in 2016.

Saints safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Daniel Sorensen and Browns linebacker Reggie Ragland were teammates with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mathieu and Watson were teammates with the Houston Texans in 2018.

Sorensen and Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt were also teammates in Kansas City.

At Oregon, Saints tight end Juwan Johnson and offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton and Browns cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. were college teammates.

Browns cornerback Greedy Williams prepped at Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, La.) and played LSU.

Browns safety D’Anthony Bell played at the University of West Florida from 2019-21.

Cleveland safety Grant Delpit is a New Orleans native, who played at LSU.

Cleveland kicker Cade York played at LSU.

New Orleans wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty and Cleveland Offensive Quality Control Coach Ashton Grant were college teammates at Assumption College.

