Browns vs. Saints Week 16 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

BROWNS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans Head Coach Dennis Allen and Director of Strength and Conditioning Larry Jackson were college teammates at Texas A&M.

Browns Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods served as linebackers coach at Northwestern State in 1994 and tutored Saints CBs Bradley Roby and Isaac Yiadom when he served on the Denver Broncos defensive staff.

Yiadom and Browns safety John Johnson III were college teammates at Boston College.

Browns Quarterbacks Coach Alex Van Pelt tutored Saints QB Andy Dalton in the same position with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2018-19.

Van Pelt and Saints Senior Offensive Assistant Bob Bicknell served on the same staff with the Bengals from 2018-19.

Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry played for the Browns from 2018-21.

Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael served as the tight ends coach and offensive assistant for the Browns in 2000, while his late father, Pete Carmichael Jr. served as the team's offensive coordinator.

Saints Pro Scout Tosan Eyetsemitan worked in player personnel for the Browns from 2017-21 as a scouting assistant.

Saints strength and conditioning coach Charles Byrd is an Oxford, Ohio native and started as a strength and conditioning intern at Miami.

New Orleans strength and conditioning coach Rob Wenning is a Coldwater, Ohio native and played football at the University of Findley (Ohio). Wenning also served a football strength and conditioning internship at Ohio State from 2007-2008.

Bradley Roby, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, linebacker Pete Werner, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore all played college football at Ohio State. Thomas and Lattimore were teammates and members of the 2014 national championship team. Werner played with Cleveland defensive tackle Tommy Togiai on the Buckeyes.

Linebacker Andrew Dowell and Lattimore are Cleveland area natives. Lattimore attended Glenville High School in Cleveland and Dowell played running back and safety at St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) HS.

Lattimore was a Buckeyes teammate with Cleveland cornerback Denzel Ward.

Browns linebacker Deion Jones prepped at Jesuit HS and played at LSU.

Saints center/guard Cesar Ruiz and Cleveland wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones were college teammates at Michigan.

Saints center/guard Erik McCoy and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett were teammates at Texas A&M in 2016.

Saints safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Daniel Sorensen and Browns linebacker Reggie Ragland were teammates with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mathieu and Watson were teammates with the Houston Texans in 2018.

Sorensen and Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt were also teammates in Kansas City.

At Oregon, Saints tight end Juwan Johnson and offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton and Browns cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. were college teammates.

Browns cornerback Greedy Williams prepped at Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, La.) and played LSU.

Browns safety D’Anthony Bell played at the University of West Florida from 2019-21.

Cleveland safety Grant Delpit is a New Orleans native, who played at LSU.

Cleveland kicker Cade York played at LSU.