Ways to Watch: Saints at Browns | 2022 NFL Week 16

Dec 21, 2022 at 11:02 AM
New Orleans Saints
SAINTS VS. BROWNS GAME PREVIEW

Coming off a 21-18 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to improve to 5-9, the New Orleans Saints will play on the road for two consecutive weeks, starting by facing the Cleveland Browns on December 24 at FirstEnergy Stadium. It will be the first time New Orleans has visited Cleveland in the regular season since 2014.

The two teams last faced off in 2018, in what was a 21- 18 victory for the New Orleans, the exact score of Sunday's triumph in the Caesars Superdome. Cleveland leads the overall series 13-5, but three of the last four meetings have been decided by five points or less, reflecting hard fought games where the outcomes were not decided until the final drive each time.

WATCH SAINTS VS. BROWNS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally)

  • Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jay Feely (color analyst) and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)

LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. BROWNS LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

STREAM SAINTS VS. BROWNS ONLINE WITH NFL+

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.

Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Browns for 2022 NFL Week 16. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2022 Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Advertising