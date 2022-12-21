Ways to Watch: Saints at Browns | 2022 NFL Week 16

SAINTS VS. BROWNS GAME PREVIEW

Coming off a 21-18 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to improve to 5-9, the New Orleans Saints will play on the road for two consecutive weeks, starting by facing the Cleveland Browns on December 24 at FirstEnergy Stadium. It will be the first time New Orleans has visited Cleveland in the regular season since 2014.

The two teams last faced off in 2018, in what was a 21- 18 victory for the New Orleans, the exact score of Sunday's triumph in the Caesars Superdome. Cleveland leads the overall series 13-5, but three of the last four meetings have been decided by five points or less, reflecting hard fought games where the outcomes were not decided until the final drive each time.