New Orleans Saints brace for multifaceted quarterback Deshaun Watson as much as weather in Cleveland

While the weather can't exactly be nailed down, New Orleans is absolutely certain of who and what it will see at quarterback for the Browns. Deshaun Watson has started the last three games, after serving an 11-game, NFL-issued suspension to open the season. The Browns are 2-1 in those games, and Watson's play steadily has improved; he last had played in 2020 and was ruled out of every game in 2021 by the Texans for "non-injury reasons/personal matter."

In Watson's first game, against Houston, he completed 12 of 22 passes for 131 yards and an interception and ran seven times for 21 yards. In his second start, against Cincinnati, he completed 26 of 42 for 276 yards with a touchdown, and an interception, and ran for 33 yards on six carries. And in his last game, he completed 18 of 28 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions, and ran six times for 22 yards.

"He's a really good quarterback," Allen said. "He brings an athletic element to the game. He's explosive at the quarterback position. He allows them some things that they can do with the quarterback run game, he allows them some things that they can do with getting him out of the pocket and on the move, and then his ability to improvise and make plays on the move I think is what makes him such a dynamic player.

"When you look at a guy like that that can operate in the pocket and operate effectively as a pocket passer, but yet has the ability when things break down to create with his feet – whether it be creating on the move to throw the ball on the move, or whether it be the quarterback scrambles – makes him really a tough player to play against."

New Orleans was one of several teams that expressed interest in Watson last offseason before the Browns were able to complete a trade with the Texans.

"Certainly, we did a lot of work on him and understand the type of player that he is," Allen said. "All you've got to do is turn on the tape to see what he's capable of doing.