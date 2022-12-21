Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 16 vs. Cleveland Browns

Nine Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Dec 21, 2022 at 03:14 PM
New Orleans Saints
Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryTuesdayWednesday
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenLPLP
SMarcus MayeShoulderLPLP
WRChris OlaveHamstringDNPDNP
TRyan RamczykRestLPLP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleDNP
TEAdam TrautmanAnkleLPLP
RBDwayne WashingtonIllnessDNPDNP
LBPete WernerHamstringDNPDNP
SP.J. WilliamsKneeLPLP

CLEVELAND BROWNS

PositionNameInjuryTuesdayWednesday
DEMyles GarrettIllnessDNPDNP
DEJadeveon ClowneyConcussionDNPDNP
RBNick ChubbFootDNPDNP
SJohn Johnson IIIThighDNPDNP
WRDavid BellToeLPLP
GJoel BitonioRestDNPFP
WRAmari CooperRest/HipDNPDNP
CBAJ GreenToeFPFP
LBJordan KunaszykHamstringLPLP
TEDavid NjokuKneeLPLP
WRDonovan Peoples-JonesRestDNPFP
CBDenzel WardShoulderLPLP
TJack ConklinRestDNP
GWyatt TellerAnkleLP

