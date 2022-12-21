Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 16 vs. Cleveland Browns

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|LP
|LP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Chris Olave
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|DNP
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|S
|P.J. Williams
|Knee
|LP
|LP
CLEVELAND BROWNS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|DE
|Myles Garrett
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|S
|John Johnson III
|Thigh
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|David Bell
|Toe
|LP
|LP
|G
|Joel Bitonio
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|Rest/Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|AJ Green
|Toe
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Jordan Kunaszyk
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|TE
|David Njoku
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|T
|Jack Conklin
|Rest
|DNP
|G
|Wyatt Teller
|Ankle
|LP